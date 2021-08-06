Racing League: Frankie Dettori hails new competition as 'great idea' after Newmkarket Red debut at Doncaster

Frankie Dettori scored 18 points for Newmarket Red as his team squandered their week one lead in the Racing League; team competition a new addition to the fixture list with £50,000 in prize-money per race; Dettori: "It's started off well and looks to already be a success"

Friday 6 August 2021 17:07, UK

Frankie Dettori thoroughly enjoyed his first taste of the Racing League and revealed how trainer John Gosden told him to fight for every point

Frankie Dettori has hailed the Racing League as "a great idea" after his first taste of the concept at Doncaster.

Dettori travelled to Town Moor on Thursday evening for three rides as part of the Newmarket Red team, but found success eluded him in the second meeting of the series, doing best in the opening race when third aboard Autumn Flight.

Despite not getting a winner on the board, Dettori still banked 18 points after his efforts and welcomed the introduction of the Racing League to the fixture list.

"The initiative and idea for the William Hill Racing League came along two or three years ago and when they approached me to take part I thought it was a good idea," he said.

"It's something different that will hopefully attract younger audiences, especially with the team concept.

Frankie Dettori lines up with his fellow Racing League jockeys before the first at Doncaster
Image: Dettori lines up with his fellow Racing League jockeys before the first at Doncaster

"It's started off well and looks to already be a success.

"It's six Thursdays, 36 races, so it's dead easy to understand, it's in the summer months, people can come out and enjoy themselves and take an interest in the Racing League teams.

Rising star Laura Pearson loves being part of the Racing League with Goat Racing, having already enjoyed a winner at Newcastle in week one

"The prize-money is great and I think it is great idea."

Newmarket Red are now seventh in the league after Team Racehorse Lotto rose to first place following a handful of placed efforts that boosted their points tally.

Racing League team standings after week two at Doncaster
Image: Racing League team standings after week two at Doncaster

As a result the two teams now share favouritism with Betfair at 5-1, with second-placed Team BullionVault at 11-2 and Team ODDSBible a 7-1 chance after a Doncaster double that sees them sit third.

Team talkSPORT are also available at 7-1, with Team ThoroughBid and Team Ireland both at 8-1 after the latter team also enjoyed two victories on Town Moor.

Racing League jockey standings after week two at Doncaster
Image: Racing League jockey standings after week two at Doncaster

Team Swish are at 9-1 following Saffie Osborne's victory aboard Tenaya Canyon, with EToro Racing at 10-1, Goat Racing at 16-1 and Team Remulate and Team Arena both 40-1 outsiders.

Betfair spokesman Barry Orr said: "There was some great racing in Doncaster and the competitiveness of the League is reflected in the betting.

"Newmarket Red still head the market but are out to 5-1 from 9-4, with Team Racehorse Lotto the big movers, going from 12-1 to 5-1 joint-favourite with Newmarket Red.

"Team ODDSBible have also attracted plenty of support and are now 7-1 from 16-1."

