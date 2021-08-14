Alcohol Free to run at York in Juddmonte International

Andrew Balding has confirmed that Alcohol Free will take her chance in Wednesday's fascinating Juddmonte International at York.

With the leading three-year-old over 10 furlongs in St Mark's Basilica lining up, as well as one of the best older horses in training in Mishriff, now one of the best fillies in training has been confirmed an intended starter on the Knavesmire.

A Group One winner at two, she has won the Coronation Stakes and the Sussex Stakes - against the boys - this season, beating 2000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes hero Poetic Flare at Goodwood.

The race holds dear memories for owner Jeff Smith, whose Arabian Queen caused a 50-1 shock in 2015 when beating Golden Horn.

"We've just made the decision she probably will run," Balding told ITV Racing.

"Jeff is never one to shy away from a challenge and the filly is in great form which is the most important thing.

"She's thriving at the moment, so why not? If she doesn't stay, she doesn't stay."