Hukum retains Newbury title in Geoffrey Freer

Hukum registered back-to-back victories in comfortable fashion in the BetVictor Geoffrey Freer Stakes at Newbury.

The Owen Burrows-trained four-year-old looked a cut above the opposition as he pulled clear in the final furlong to defy a 3lb penalty for a Group Three success at York on his latest start.

Golden Pass set the pace, but Jim Crowley soon had the 8-11 favourite in second place away from any possible trouble in behind.

It looked an open contest three furlongs from home, although Hukum soon changed that when he hit the front with a quarter of a mile left.

He stretched away to win by three and a quarter lengths from the David Simcock-trained Rodrigo Diaz, who ran a big race with the Melbourne Cup in mind.

Pablo Escobarr was another length and a quarter away in third.

Shadwell racing manager Angus Gold said: "Jim said when he won at Goodwood he made a noise, so we tied his tongue down and since then he's been really good.

"He's a scopey horse that is putting it all together, and he has the speed to go shorter.

"He's in the Lucien Barriere at Deauville in a couple of weeks, but looking ahead we might look towards the Breeders' Cup Turf and the Hong Kong Vase."