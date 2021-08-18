Racing League: Joseph O'Brien seeking Team Ireland progress at Windsor

Joseph O'Brien is looking to see Team Ireland make a move up the William Hill Racing League table as the competition moves into the second half at Windsor on Thursday.

O'Brien has had more runners for his team so far than his brother Donnacha, although they are responsible for a winner each so far. It is a similar scenario in week four at Windsor, with Joseph responsible for all but one of the runners. Gavin Ryan is in the saddle for all the team's runners at the Thameside track.

Despite languishing in the lower reaches of the table with just two teams beneath them, O'Brien was fulsome in his praise of the format.

Image: Racing League standings after week three at Lingfield

Image: Racing League jockey standings after week three at Lingfield

"We're really enjoying it. We maybe haven't been going as well as we might have liked, but that's the way it goes and we're really looking forward to the second half of the League," said Betfair ambassador O'Brien.

"We had a good night at Doncaster with a couple of winners and on the other nights we've had a few little things that haven't quite gone our way.

"We didn't really know the track the first day [at Newcastle], but I think we're learning with each week that goes by."

Image: Joseph O'Brien is sending five runners to Windsor on Thursday

Team Ireland kick off with Leodis Dream (5.25) who is having just his second run for O'Brien since leaving David Loughnane.

"He's been a good horse on his day. He ran well enough on what was his first start for us at Bellewstown. That was his first run after a break so hopefully he can represent us well," said O'Brien.

"Night Of Romance (5.55) has already won one race for us on what was his first start for us. Hopefully he's still improving and can go well again.

"Adelisa (6.25) is another who has already run in the League for us. She was only beaten a length at Doncaster. Hopefully she goes well again, but it looks a hot race. She's a progressive filly and we're looking for a good run.

"Rosmana (6.55) came over from France and has had just one run for me at Galway. She got caught in a bit of traffic there, but wasn't beaten too far. We think she can be competitive off her mark and hopefully she can pick up some points. She wasn't beaten far at Galway in a big field and didn't get the rub of the green.

"Gaheris (7.25) won his maiden last time out and he's a nice colt. He's unexposed and hopefully he can run a good race.

"Donnacha has the one runner, (Igraine, 7.55). His horses have been running very well so hopefully this one will.

"Hopefully we can pick up some points along the way."