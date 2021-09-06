St Leger: Richard Hannon says 'gorgeous' Hurricane Lane hard to beat but no stamina worries for Mojo Star

Richard Hannon fears "gorgeous" Hurricane Lane may still be improving ahead of the St Leger at Doncaster on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Charlie Appleby's Irish Derby winner is a hot favourite for the final British Classic of the year after following up victory at the Curragh by taking the Grand Prix de Paris in impressive style in July.

Hannon sends Mojo Star to the Town Moor this weekend to oppose Hurricane Lane for a third time, having been second in the Epsom Derby (Hurricane Lane was third) and a distant fifth in the Irish Derby.

The three-year-old son of Sea The Stars finally broke his maiden tag in less competitive company at Newbury last month over one-mile-and-four-furlongs and Hannon has no concerns about the extra trip at Doncaster.

Hannon told Sky Sports Racing: "Charlie [Appleby] has done an excellent job with his horse and he's one of the most gorgeous horses I've ever seen.

"He appears, unfortunately, to be improving which will make him very hard to beat.

"That [Newbury run] worked well. He wasn't ultra-impressive there and I get that, but he's not that sort of horse.

"He was impressive when he was second in the Epsom Derby but unfortunately he didn't follow that up in the Irish Derby, where he got a bit intimidated by the other horses and squashed out. He had to put the brakes on for a bit and it takes him a long time to get going.

Image: Mojo Star, in Amo Racing's purple colours, chases home Derby winner Adayar

"He looked a little flat-footed and since then the extra two furlongs of the St Leger has always been the plan.

"I think he'll definitely stay, in fact I think he'll stay further. He's very relaxed and will give himself every chance of getting any trip because of that."

'He's my pick of the week'

While Mojo Star would be a shock winner at Doncaster, Hannon does have plenty of strong chances across the week.

The headline act could well be Glorious Goodwood winner Armor, who steps back down to five furlongs in the Flying Childers Stakes after a valiant fourth in the Prix Morny last month.

"He ran a very good race in the Morny and because it was six furlongs they didn't quite go that tempo they do over five," Hannon explained.

"He was a bit wooden-headed and keen and made a very big move two furlongs out, which stopped him just seeing out that final half furlong.

"I think he's my pick of the week.

Image: Armor stretches clear to win the Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood

"I thought Gubbass was the one to take out of the Morny and we've pinpointed the Mill Reef at Newbury. He's better than people give him credit for."

Gimcrack Stakes winner Lusail looks set for a mouth-watering clash with John and Thady Gosden's Classic prospect Reach For The Moon in the Champagne Stakes on Saturday.

On Lusail, Hannon said: "He's been very impressive all year. I think he won very well last time with a three-pound penalty and the July Stakes before that, which takes a very good horse.

"Form-wise, he is head and shoulders above other horses in the race but some might be on the upgrade.

"Our horse is one for next year and he's a Guineas horse. I've always thought seven furlongs would be his trip this year."

Image: Lusail, ridden by Pat Dobbs, wins the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes at York

Hannon has five entered in the valuable Weatherbys Scientific 200,000 2-Y-O Stakes on Thursday, headed by Newmarket winner System.

"System would probably be the best of them on form as a Listed winner," Hannon said. "She's put on a bit of weight since she last ran but needed to.

"Symphony Perfect was second in the Super Sprint [at Newbury] so she'd have a chance. It seems the better race she runs in, the better she runs.

"It's a big pot and you have to have a go at it. Our owners love these races and it's a bit like a lottery, but you still need a very good horse to win it."

Razzle Dazzle impressed Hannon with the manner of his victory at Newmarket last month and now steps up into Listed company for the Flying Scotsman Stakes on Friday.

"I like the way this horse has come to the table," Hannon said. "He's very relaxed and not that impressive at home but when he goes to the track he looks like he could be a very good horse.

"It's only two-and-a-half weeks since he won but I think he can handle it."