Prix de l'Abbaye: A Case Of You pounces late to land perfect gamble for Ado McGuinness and Ronan Whelan

Ado McGuinness' gamble of supplementing A Case Of You for the Prix de l'Abbaye de Longchamp Longines paid off with a last-gasp triumph in the famous five-furlong dash.

The three-year-old got up on the line to deny Air De Valse and give Ireland a first success in the Abbaye since Maarek in 2013.

As expected, having a low draw proved crucial with A Case Of You (8-1) coming from stall five and Air De Valse out of gate two at ParisLongchamp.

Winter Power, Ponntos and Air De Valse were among the early leaders - and it looked like the latter was going to prevail after Corine Barande-Barbe's five-year-old mare went clear of the field.

However, Ronan Whelan conjured a great run out of A Case Of You and the Flying Five Stakes runner-up pounced late to lead on the line.

Image: McGuinness is considering a shot at the Breeders' Cup for A Case Of You

McGuinness said: "When he was second in the Flying Five he was my first-ever runner in a Group One and we supplemented him for this race last week because I knew he'd improve.

"The Flying Five was his first-ever run over five furlongs and he's just got better and better. I think he'll be a very good horse next year.

"We ran him in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot and he wasn't right, but I knew he was right today. I have a good sprinter that won the other night and he can't lay up with this horse.

"I just can't believe it. We'll definitely look at the Breeders' Cup, either that or put him away and look at Dubai next year."