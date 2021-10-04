Prix de l'Opera: Audarya none the worse for Paris exertions as James Fanshawe blames soft ground for defeat

James Fanshawe will let the dust settle before deciding on the next move for Audarya following her creditable effort in defeat at ParisLongchamp.
The testing conditions found the five-year-old mare out in the closing stages on Sunday, after she appeared to be going strongly over a furlong out in the Prix de l'Opera.
Audarya ultimately had to settle for fourth place, a length and a half behind the winner Rougir.
Ascot Champions Day live on Sky Sports
Watch British Champions Day at Ascot live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday, October 16 from 12.30pm
She holds an entry in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot on October 16 and could bid to defend her crown in the Maker's Mark Filly And Mare Turf at the Breeders' Cup at Del Mar next month.
"She ran very well. She was fine after the race and was good this morning," said Fanshawe.
Trending
- Neville: Ronaldo walk-off puts pressure on Ole
- Mercedes considering Hamilton engine penalty for Turkish GP
- Abraham handed England call-up
- Ref Watch: Milner red 'giftwrapped' for Tierney
- Mbappe: I told PSG in July I wanted to leave
- Fury warned about Wilder: 'He had better be careful!'
- Park asks Man Utd fans to stop singing dog-meat song
- Norris was 'depressed a lot of the time' in first F1 season
- Raducanu ready for Indian Wells challenge
- Ranieri arrives at Watford to finalise deal
"We don't know what we'll do next. We'll see how she is over the next 10 days and then have a think.
"She came there to run really well, and the ground just found her out."