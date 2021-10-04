Darley Dewhurst Stakes: Straight Answer supplemented to field for Newmarket Group One

Ger Lyons' unbeaten juvenile Straight Answer has been supplemented for the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.
The son of Kodiac won on his debut at the Curragh and was very impressive in a Listed race next time out, by five-and-a-half lengths at Fairyhouse.
Barry Mahon, racing manager for owners Juddmonte, said: "He's a big, scopey horse and took a bit of time to come to hand, but he's two from two and won nicely on his last start.
- Appleby proud of Arc pair and ponders 2022 options
- Huge Arc shock as 80/1 shot Torquator Tasso wins for Germany
Ascot Champions Day live on Sky Sports
Watch British Champions Day at Ascot live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday, October 16 from 12.30pm
"While this is a very big ask, we just thought it was worth a go as it will further his education for next year to put him in Group One company.
"Part of the reason we supplemented was the weather forecast, it looks set fair and he's a horse that wants good ground. That would be our preference, so hopefully we don't get any nasty surprises with the weather.
Trending
- Neville: Ronaldo walk-off puts pressure on Ole
- Mercedes considering Hamilton engine penalty for Turkish GP
- Abraham handed England call-up
- Ref Watch: Milner red 'giftwrapped' for Tierney
- Mbappe: I told PSG in July I wanted to leave
- Fury warned about Wilder: 'He had better be careful!'
- Park asks Man Utd fans to stop singing dog-meat song
- Norris was 'depressed a lot of the time' in first F1 season
- Raducanu ready for Indian Wells challenge
- Ranieri arrives at Watford to finalise deal
"This is a big step from a Listed at Fairyhouse to a Group One and it's his first try over seven furlongs, so there's a lot of variables, but we are excited to see if he can step up to that level."
Appleby duo in Dewhurst field of 12
Charlie Appleby will aim to bounce back from his Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe disappointment with the imposing Native Trail.
Already a Group One winner in the National Stakes, Native Trail is unbeaten in three races and sets a tall standard for the others to aim at. The Godolphin trainer could also run Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere runner-up Noble Truth.
Immediately in front of Native Trail in France was Ralph Beckett's Angel Bleu, who handled the soft conditions with aplomb - leaving his trainer to hope for something similar at the weekend, although the ground in Newmarket was described as good on Monday.
Roger Varian's Bayside Boy dented the reputation of Reach For The Moon when winning the Champagne Stakes and has been aimed at this race since.
Hugo Palmer has never hidden the regard in which he holds Dubawi Legend and after an excuse was found for his defeat at York, better will be expected at HQ.
Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter
See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing
Aidan O'Brien has two options, chief among them being Glounthaune, not seen since a winning debut in April when he accounted for the smart Castle Star.
Royal Ascot winner Berkshire Shadow and Go Bears Go are also among the 12.
Jamie Osborne's Mekong, former winner Withhold and several Willie Mullins entries such as Micro Manage, Whiskey Sour and MC Muldoon, are all towards the head of the weights in the Together For Racing International Cesarewitch.
Saeed bin Suroor's Live Your Dreams and Richard Hughes' Calling The Wind are other strong fancies confirmed at the five-day stage.