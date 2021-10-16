British Champions Day: Oisin Murphy defends flat jockeys' championship title after final day battle with William Buick

Saturday 16 October 2021 16:15, UK

Oisin Murphy gives a thumbs up to the crowd at Newmarket after victory on Benbatl
Image: Oisin Murphy has won the flat jockeys' title three years in a row

Oisin Murphy has been crowned champion flat jockey for the third year in a row after holding off the challenge of title rival William Buick on Champions Day at Ascot.

Murphy, leading rider in 2019 and 2020, went into the final day of the championship with an advantage of three over Buick (153-150) after a double at Haydock on Friday.

Buick, booked for five rides at Ascot on Saturday, closed the gap to two with victory on Creative Force in the Group One Champions Sprint.

Murphy failed to add to his tally with the first three rides at Ascot, but with Buick only seventh in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Master Of The Seas, the challenger's final hope of drawing level fell to Adayar in the Champion Stakes.

The Derby and King George hero kicked clear off the bend but quickly tired into fifth as Sealiway claimed victory for jockey Mickael Barzalona and jockey Cedric Rossi.

Murphy is the first flat jockey to win three titles in a row since Brian Hughes completed the feat in 2014.

