Hollie Doyle reaches new personal best of 152 winners in a year with Mustazeed's victory at Doncaster

Hollie Doyle has set a new personal best for winners in a calendar year after recording her 152nd victory of 2021 on board Mustazeed at Doncaster on Friday.

The Sky Sports Racing ambassador, who has enjoyed another landmark year in the saddle including a second Group One success with Trueshan in the Goodwood Cup, drew level with her 2020 total on Thursday when Touchwood won at Kempton.

Doyle arrived at Doncaster with six rides on the opening day of the Vertem Futurity meeting and came close to victory with William Haggas' Kolisi just beaten by Titian in the class three Virgin Bet Handicap.

But, two rides later, Doyle partnered Chris Wall's 10/3 favourite Mustazeed to win the final race of the day on Town Moor.

Doyle heads to Newbury on Saturday for six more rides, including Extra Elusive in the Group Three St Simon Stakes and Red Vineyard in the Group Three Horris Hill Stakes.

Image: Doyle was all smiles after her second Royal Ascot winner on board Amtiyaz in the Copper Horse Stakes

"It's been a fantastic year so hopefully I can keep riding winners," Doyle told Sky Sports Racing. "I'm really looking forward to Newbury so hopefully that's another good day."

On Mustazeed, Doyle added: "It was a lovely performance. He jumped quite nicely, we went an even gallop and the further I was going the better and he travelled like the best horse in the race.

Image: Doyle won her second Group One this year with Goodwood Cup winner Trueshan

"He picked up well even though he's quite one-paced off the bridle but he's gotten through that ground well.

"He's a long-striding horse and doesn't do anything quickly but he's got what he needed today."

Doyle's 152nd winner came from her 1,005th ride of 2021, at a strike-rate of 15 per cent.

The 25-year-old registered 151 winners in 2020, second to only Ben Curtis, in what was a curtailed campaign due to the coronavirus lockdown.

She became the first rider this year to hit the century mark and finished fifth in the Flat jockeys' championship - which runs between March and last weekend's Champions Day at Ascot.