Frodon and Bryony Frost land third Grade One in thrilling Ladbrokes Champion Chase

Frodon and Bryony Frost held off Galvin and Minella Indo in a thrilling finish to the Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal.

The first Grade One chase of the new National Hunt season was good enough to grace any of the spring festivals, with all five runners having tasted success at the Cheltenham Festival in the past.

Joining King George winner Frodon was last year's Gold Cup scorer Minella Indo, as well as dual Grade One winner Delta Work and Galvin, winner of his last six.

Image: Frodon and Bryony Frost on their way to victory in the King George at Kempton

Frodon adopted his usual front-running role and put in some prodigious leaps, but Rachael Blackmore was keen not to let Paul Nicholls' charge get too far ahead on Minella Indo.

The Gordon Elliott trio of Delta Work, Galvin and Ravenhill filled the last three places in the first half of the race, with Ravenhill struggling to keep up.

With five fences still to jump, Frodon's accurate fencing was putting Minella Indo under pressure but Blackmore nudged her mount to get closer, while Galvin and Delta Work were creeping into it.

As they turned down the hill Frost kicked on, but they were lining up behind her and all three looked huge threats.

Delta Work was the first to crack, but Frodon still had to see off Minella Indo and Galvin.

Image: Jack Kennedy wins the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Minella Indo

Minella Indo's lack of a run then began to tell but Galvin joined Frodon jumping the last two and the pair produced a real thriller.

It was Frodon who prevailed, though, by three-quarters of a length. Betfair cut Frodon to 5-1 from 12s to retain his King George crown.

Frost, riding in her first race as a professional in Ireland, said: "What more can you say about him? That was tough. The uncertainty of where we were going out there and he was having a good look around.

Image: Galvin (red cap, right) en route to victory in the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham

"I always preach about his determination and that it is infectious and that you can beat anyone when you are on him, but you really can because he believes he can.

"The feeling that when you think you are beaten the world swallows you up. Have you gone too hard on him? Have I got any legs left? You give everything to him and you see if there is anything left as we need it now. He answers you because he wants to.

"What is that, 18 races he has won in his lifetime? It's just phenomenal. Testimony to Paul (Nicholls) to have a horse coming out every season, again and again, with the same enthusiasm. It is exactly what he is a master of."