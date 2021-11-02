Safer Gambling Week: Jack Keene opens up to Sky Sports Racing about fighting his gambling addiction

Keene struggled with his gambling while working in horseracing; he now attends Gamblers Anonymous meetings every week; Safer Gambling Week is hoping to promote safer practices throughout the industry

He spoke to Sky Sports Racing during Safer Gambling Week, and said that if one person is helped by his story, that is job done for him.

"One of the main reasons I wanted to do it was because I wanted to see if it could help anyone," said Keene.

"I think I said it when I posted it at the time, but if it can help one person, that's job done for me.

"I have had a few people in the racing industry reach out to me, which has been fantastic. I'm more than happy to help anyone who has been going through the same thing I have been going through.

"People have been very supportive. Gambling addiction is a horrible illness - that's what it is. It is getting people aware of what it's like for people who have a gambling addiction. It can be a real grind."

He spoke candidly about the all-consuming element of a gambling addiction, noting that at one point he would bet on every race throughout the day, chasing his losses throughout.

"When you are in gambling mode, it consumes you - nothing else matters," Keene said. "You don't think about anything else.

"It's the first thing you think about when you wake up and the last thing you think about before you go to bed.

"I would have a bet on the first race of the day and then continue to chase my losses in every race on the card at every meeting. Even the American racing, which I don't know a great deal about, I would punt on that.

"You just have absolutely no control. It can be difficult when you are dealing with odds and race previews all the time but I am lucky that I love this sport.

"I've not had any issues for over a year now and I can channel my energy into my love for the game.

"I'm fortunate, but I'm not in denial. I know there could be a slip-up around the corner, but I just have to be very aware of that and look out for the triggers."

Keene also gave advice for anyone who has a gambling problem, highlighting the importance of telling a loved one and attending various groups, including Gamblers Anonymous.

"The first thing I would do is tell a loved one - a partner, family or close friend," he said.

"The problem is you have to want to give it up. I went to have sessions with GamCare and I go to Gamblers Anonymous groups once a week and they are fantastic.

"I would recommend that and if you keep going to groups, you can get yourself on the straight and narrow."