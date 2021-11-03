Ladbrokes Trophy: Paul Nicholls sending Enrilo straight to Newbury as trainer seeks fourth win in race

Paul Nicholls is priming Enrilo for a crack at the £250,000 Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury later this month.
The seven-year-old will be bidding to put the record straight, following his demotion to third place for causing interference after being first past the post in the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown in April.
Enrilo is 7/1 favourite with the sponsors for the prestigious staying handicap chase on November 27 after he was allotted 10st 10lb.
Breeders' Cup live on Sky Sports
Watch every race of the Breeders' Cup from Del Mar live on Sky Sports Racing, November 5-6
"The intention is to go straight to Newbury with Enrilo, it always has been the plan for him to go there fit, fresh and well," said the Ditcheat trainer, who is seeking a fourth win in the race.
"He won at Newbury last season and obviously ran well at Sandown, where he was a bit green in front.
Trending
- Ole: Ronaldo like Michael Jordan | Varane injury 'not good'
- Conte: I'll stabilise Spurs and bring attractive football
- Emery: I'm staying at Villarreal despite Newcastle talks
- Merson: Ronaldo phenomenal but result papers over cracks
- Verstappen's quest - and how the Hamilton title fight might end
- What will Spurs look like under Conte?
- Tuchel challenges Loftus-Cheek to 'use his full potential'
- Football fan jailed over racist rant after Euro 2020 final
- 'I was UFC heavyweight champ - now I'll rule boxing'
- Rusedski: Raducanu's future is going to be incredible
"We have learned lessons in that he doesn't want to be in front too soon, but he travels well in a race which will suit a race like the Ladbrokes Trophy.
"The Ladbrokes Trophy is always a hot race, but we are trying to do our best to go there in great shape, with a great chance.
Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter
See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing
"The trip will be no worry at all for him. He has matured a bit this season and grown up."
Nicholls' other entries have alternative targets, with Next Destination more likely to run in the Betfair Chase at Haydock on November 20, while Lalor is heading for the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham on November 13.