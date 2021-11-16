Coral Hurdle: Nicky Henderson hoping to give Buzz a run at Ascot before step up to top three mile company

Nicky Henderson is hoping to give Buzz a run in Saturday’s Coral Hurdle at Ascot before stepping up in trip to three miles for the first time.

The seven-year-old grey returned to the track last month, proving his stamina with victory in the Cesarewitch on the Flat at Newmarket over two-miles-and-two-furlongs.

Buzz enjoyed a remarkable rise through the ranks last season, starting with a third placed finish in the Welsh Champion Hurdle and ending with a runner-up spot in Grade One company at Aintree.

He is set to return this weekend in the Grade Two contest over an extended two-mile-and-three-furlongs, with Newbury's Long Distance Hurdle as a back-up plan should the ground prove too quick at Ascot.

Speaking at Newbury's gallops morning, Henderson told Sky Sports Racing: "The plan is to go to Ascot this weekend. My only worry would be if the ground happened to get any quicker. Even before Newmarket, I was worried about the ground.

"Will he get three miles? We'll have to try it at some stage"

"I'm hoping Ascot will be slow enough for him. If not, he'd have to switch and I'd think we'd up him to three miles and bring him here to join up with Paisley Park and On The Blind Side.

"He stays and was a very good second at Aintree over a two-and-a-half miles in a Grade One last spring, which was a big step up.

"Will he get three miles? We'll have to try it at some stage, because you can't really spend the whole winter at two-and-a-half because there's nowhere to take you.

"I'd like to get this run in over two-and-a-half and then look at the Long Walk or something like that.

Image: Buzz (yellow cap) chases home Abacadabras in the Aintree Hurdle in April

"He's a horse that is just creeping up. Not without anybody not noticing though, he did improve 30lbs last year. Now he's going to have to go into top company and it isn't going to be so easy.

"He's an entertaining character if nothing else, with his own way of doing things, including trying to bite you and looking grumpy but we love him dearly."

Lavelle hoping Paisley has 'one last hurrah'

Among the likely opposition, should Buzz skip Ascot and head to Newbury, is former Stayers Hurdle winner Paisley Park, who was beaten favourite into third on his seasonal reappearance in the West Yorkshire Hurdle at Wetherby at the end of October.

Trainer Emma Lavelle is hoping her stable star can bounce back from that "frustrating" performance and has not ruled out a switch to fences.

Image: Paisley Park is heading back to Newbury for the Long Distance Hurdle

"His first run was just a little bit frustrating. I suppose that he finished out the race so well, but he was prepared to lose his pitch and I know it's a bit more noticeable off a slow pace," Lavelle told Sky Sports Racing.

"I think he does just need that first run more than he used to and he's stripped fitter for it. I was happy enough without being ecstatic and I think cheekpieces could be the way forward now.

"He'll go to Newbury for the Friday of the Winter Festival and then he'll go to the Long Walk Hurdle if all goes to plan from there.

"That would be ideal and will tell us whether we go there or go over fences with him, which is still possible.

"I'd love to stick over hurdles with him as he's won a Grade One last season and I'd love to think we'll have one last hurrah with him."