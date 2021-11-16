Coral Hurdle: Nicky Henderson hoping to give Buzz a run at Ascot before step up to top three mile company

Nicky Henderson is hoping to give Buzz a run in Saturday’s Coral Hurdle at Ascot before stepping up in trip to three miles for the first time.
The seven-year-old grey returned to the track last month, proving his stamina with victory in the Cesarewitch on the Flat at Newmarket over two-miles-and-two-furlongs.
Buzz enjoyed a remarkable rise through the ranks last season, starting with a third placed finish in the Welsh Champion Hurdle and ending with a runner-up spot in Grade One company at Aintree.
The 1965 Chase live on Sky Sports Racing
Watch the 1965 Chase and Coral Hurdle at Ascot live on Sky Sports on Saturday, November 20 from 12.20pm
He is set to return this weekend in the Grade Two contest over an extended two-mile-and-three-furlongs, with Newbury's Long Distance Hurdle as a back-up plan should the ground prove too quick at Ascot.
Speaking at Newbury's gallops morning, Henderson told Sky Sports Racing: "The plan is to go to Ascot this weekend. My only worry would be if the ground happened to get any quicker. Even before Newmarket, I was worried about the ground.
Trending
- Rafiq tells MPs of 'inhuman' treatment at Yorkshire; ECB grilled - live reaction
- Mercedes request review over Verstappen-Hamilton controversy
- Verstappen on-board footage vs Hamilton released
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Van de Beek to Toon or Everton?
- PL chairman Hoffman to resign amid clubs’ fury over Newcastle deal
- Brundle: On Hamilton fightback and Max's 'on the limit' defence
- Mendy charged with two additional counts of rape
- 2022 World Cup play-offs: All you need to know
- Fury's deadline day! Is Whyte's wait finally over?
- Rafiq: There seemed to be an acceptance of racist abuse at Yorkshire
"Will he get three miles? We'll have to try it at some stage"
"I'm hoping Ascot will be slow enough for him. If not, he'd have to switch and I'd think we'd up him to three miles and bring him here to join up with Paisley Park and On The Blind Side.
"He stays and was a very good second at Aintree over a two-and-a-half miles in a Grade One last spring, which was a big step up.
"Will he get three miles? We'll have to try it at some stage, because you can't really spend the whole winter at two-and-a-half because there's nowhere to take you.
"I'd like to get this run in over two-and-a-half and then look at the Long Walk or something like that.
"He's a horse that is just creeping up. Not without anybody not noticing though, he did improve 30lbs last year. Now he's going to have to go into top company and it isn't going to be so easy.
"He's an entertaining character if nothing else, with his own way of doing things, including trying to bite you and looking grumpy but we love him dearly."
Lavelle hoping Paisley has 'one last hurrah'
Among the likely opposition, should Buzz skip Ascot and head to Newbury, is former Stayers Hurdle winner Paisley Park, who was beaten favourite into third on his seasonal reappearance in the West Yorkshire Hurdle at Wetherby at the end of October.
Trainer Emma Lavelle is hoping her stable star can bounce back from that "frustrating" performance and has not ruled out a switch to fences.
"His first run was just a little bit frustrating. I suppose that he finished out the race so well, but he was prepared to lose his pitch and I know it's a bit more noticeable off a slow pace," Lavelle told Sky Sports Racing.
"I think he does just need that first run more than he used to and he's stripped fitter for it. I was happy enough without being ecstatic and I think cheekpieces could be the way forward now.
"He'll go to Newbury for the Friday of the Winter Festival and then he'll go to the Long Walk Hurdle if all goes to plan from there.
Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter
See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing
"That would be ideal and will tell us whether we go there or go over fences with him, which is still possible.
"I'd love to stick over hurdles with him as he's won a Grade One last season and I'd love to think we'll have one last hurrah with him."