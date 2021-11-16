Nicky Henderson anticipating tougher opposition for Epatante in Fighting Fifth Hurdle

Nicky Henderson is anticipating a tougher test for Epatante when she makes her seasonal reappearance in the Grade One Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle, live on Sky Sports Racing.

The seven-year-old mare returned with victory at Gosforth Park last season, but failed to record another success as she was beaten in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton before finishing third in the Champion Hurdle and Punchestown Champion Hurdle.

Having been beaten in her last three runs, the Seven Barrows handler has suggested that she could face stiffer opposition this year, having beaten five runners in last season's renewal at Newcastle.

"I thought that was good," Henderson said. "She's been in good form and is well in herself.

"Things didn't go right last year after the Fighting Fifth so at least we're hoping to get back and start on the right leg.

"It won't be easy, there's going to be plenty of opposition at Newcastle. After last year, when we didn't finish the season so well, there might be more people willing to take her on.

"Her back is the main thing that's always been giving her a bit of trouble. Towards the second half of last season her jumping, which is usually so electrifyingly good, was missing. Mistakes kept creeping in and she doesn't make mistakes.

"She is now more comfortable in herself. I'm hoping that if she was hurting we've now got rid of that pain.

"Our plan at the moment is Fighting Fifth and if that went well back for the Christmas Hurdle. Then we'll stop and think about what happens next."

Amongst the potential opponents for Epatante is Monmiral, winner of the Grade One 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle at Aintree for Paul Nicholls.

The four-year-old remains unbeaten through four starts for the Ditcheat handler, and is expected to take in another season over hurdles before taking on the larger obstacles in 2022.

"To go novice chasing when he is five will be the right thing to do," Nicholls said. "That will be the really exciting time.

"When he has his first run, whether that's in the Fighting Fifth or if we switch to the Gerry Feilden if the ground is not right at Newcastle, that will tell us where we go for the rest of the season.

"He's a much sharper horse this year. He was quite dopey and slow last year and it amazed me what he did on the track.

"He did a really smart piece of work the other day which surprised us a little bit. You just wouldn't know what he's got in the locker. As he matures and gets stronger he can only improve."

Nicholls' stable jockey Harry Cobden added that although he doesn't ride Monmiral due to racing at Newbury, he is optimistic that the four-year-old will run a big race

"The plan is for him to go to the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle but I think he'll be fairly ground dependent. I'm not sure we'll probably run at the moment because the ground is good to firm so they need a bit of rain up there to make it safe.

"His form has worked out really well and he was the best juvenile over here last year. Adagio franked the form in the Greatwood on Sunday, finishing second with top weight, which I thought was an unbelievable performance for a four-year-old.

"He looks very smart and the gallop today would have brought him on so he'd be a great ride for someone at Newcastle. I think Sean Bowen will probably ride him.

"He's a great jumper with loads of scope so this year will be one where we see how far we can get over hurdles and next year when he goes novice chasing we will hopefully have the real deal."