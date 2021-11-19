Bahrain International Trophy: Lord Glitters shines in thrilling finish to land huge prize for David O'Meara

Lord Glitters swooped late to run out a shock winner of the Bahrain International Trophy in a thrilling finish at Sakhir.

David O'Meara's 40/1 shot, who had finished last of 10 in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot last month, bounced back to form to take the £500,000 contest.

Godolphin duo Barney Roy and Magny Cours looked to be fighting out the finish after delivering a challenge on the outside of long-time leader Pogo.

But, O'Meara's imposing eight-year-old grey, under a well-timed ride from jockey Jason Watson, kept on strongest out wide, joined the pair and moved past just as the line loomed.

After disappointing efforts over the mile trip at Haydock in September and on Champions Day at Ascot, Lord Glitters appeared to relish the test of an extra two furlongs.

It is the gelding's first victory since landing the Group One Jebel Hatta at Meydan in March.

Charlie Appleby's well-fancied 2/1 favourite Zakouski disappointed back in tenth, while Richard Fahey's three-year-old Fev Rover was an admirable fourth under Paddy Mathers.