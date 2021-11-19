Bahrain International Trophy: Lord Glitters shines in thrilling finish to land huge prize for David O'Meara

Lord Glitters swooped late to run out a shock winner of the Bahrain International Trophy in a thrilling finish at Sakhir.
David O'Meara's 40/1 shot, who had finished last of 10 in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot last month, bounced back to form to take the £500,000 contest.
Godolphin duo Barney Roy and Magny Cours looked to be fighting out the finish after delivering a challenge on the outside of long-time leader Pogo.
Fighting Fifth live on Sky Sports
Watch Fighting Fifth day at Newcastle on Saturday, November 27 from 11.45am live on Sky Sports Racing
But, O'Meara's imposing eight-year-old grey, under a well-timed ride from jockey Jason Watson, kept on strongest out wide, joined the pair and moved past just as the line loomed.
After disappointing efforts over the mile trip at Haydock in September and on Champions Day at Ascot, Lord Glitters appeared to relish the test of an extra two furlongs.
Trending
- F1 Practice continues amid Merc-Red Bull drama LIVE!
- Conte on his most difficult challenge and keeping Kane
- Mercedes denied review into Verstappen-Hamilton controversy
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Pogba & Ole futures, De Jong to City?
- PL predictions: More misery for Ole at Watford
- Is Ramsdale the English Ederson?
- LIVE STREAM: Weigh-in for cruiserweight KO artists
- 'Fury has got no choice - he knows I'll finish him!'
- Verstappen starts fast on Qatar debut, avoids Hamilton hearing
- Souness: Angry Liverpool have a point to prove vs Arsenal
It is the gelding's first victory since landing the Group One Jebel Hatta at Meydan in March.
Charlie Appleby's well-fancied 2/1 favourite Zakouski disappointed back in tenth, while Richard Fahey's three-year-old Fev Rover was an admirable fourth under Paddy Mathers.