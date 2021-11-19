Pivotal dies aged 28: Cheveley Park Stud managing director Chris Richardson pays tribute to star sire

Pivotal won the Nunthorpe Stakes in 1996 on his way to being crowned champion sprinter; he stood as stallion at Cheveley Park Stud for 24 consecutive seasons, producing 32 individual Group One winners, including Farhh, Siyouni and Addeybb

Cheveley Park Stud has paid tribute to "true legend" and multiple champion sire Pivotal, who has passed away at the age of 28.

Bred and raced by the operation, Pivotal was crowned champion sprinter as a three-year-old when trained by Sir Mark Prescott, winning the Group One Nunthorpe Stakes in 1996.

He took up stallion duties at Cheveley Park shortly after and stood for 24 consecutive seasons, producing 32 individual Group One winners, including Farhh, Siyouni and Addeybb.

He was crowned champion European broodmare sire 2017 to 2019 and his daughters have produced 26 individual Group One winners to date, most recently with Tenebrism in this season's Cheveley Park Stakes.

He was retired from stud duties after the 2020 breeding season and remained at Cheveley Park, where he died "peacefully" in his paddock.

It is with much sadness that Cheveley Park Stud announce the passing of PIVOTAL, 1993-2021.https://t.co/jYEWyuw4md pic.twitter.com/J9KDnLL7Fk — Cheveley Park Stud (@CPStudOfficial) November 19, 2021

Cheveley Park managing director, Chris Richardson, said in a statement: "The story associated with the 'mighty' Pivotal is truly extraordinary, considering he was the result of the very first covering his sire, Polar Falcon, was given.

"Thankfully, as a yearling, it was decided to retain him to race, rather than offer him for sale, as we did with the other yearling colts by Polar Falcon that year.

Image: Pivotal - leading progeny

"Whilst in the hands of trainer, Sir Mark Prescott, Pivotal truly put Cheveley Park Stud on the map, giving owners David and Patricia Thompson their first Group One winner in the stud's famous red, white and blue colours.

"Having covered a relatively small book of mares in his first year, his resulting progeny excelled and inspired at all levels, which they have continued to do throughout his career, both domestically and internationally.

"On the world stage, Pivotal has excelled as a sire, a sire of sires and as a broodmare sire, to the highest level and all of us at Cheveley Park Stud have been so blessed to have been part of his life for 28 years."