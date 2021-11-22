Bravemansgame to move back into Grade One company at Kempton in Kauto Star Novices' Chase

Bravemansgame will take in the Grade One Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day, according to co-owner John Dance.

The six-year-old has made a flawless start to life over the bigger obstacles, defeating the likes of second-season chasers Itchy Feet, The Big Breakaway and Fusil Raffles in his two starts to date.

And with that experience under his belt, Dance has named the Kauto Star at Kempton as his next target in a move back into Grade One company after his third at Cheltenham and second at Aintree in the top tier.

"Paul (Nicholls) mentioned the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton a few times over the weekend and that looks like the next obvious target for him, assuming the ground is in favour for him and all goes well between now and then for the horse itself," Dance said.

"When we first got him three years ago, he was a very scopey horse and had a lot of filling to do.

"Physically, that was always going to be the case - I hadn't see him since he won the Challow but I'm told he's starting to fill his frame.

"You are told he's going to be a chaser but on Saturday and even on his chasing debut, he's a real athlete at his fences."

Image: Bravemansgame, ridden by Harry Cobden, wins the Challow Hurdle at Newbury in December

Dance has also enjoyed early-season success with Mr Glass, who looks an exciting novice hurdler, and Jeremy Pass who won at Ascot on Saturday.

"It's a real thrill at the moment," he added. "We had quite a quiet year on the Flat but the jumpers are flying at the moment.

"All of our horses won last time out and top of the tree is Bravemansgame. He's very exciting.

"The horses don't feel the pressure but it certainly transfers to the owners. When they are hyped up, it can be quite stressful with a lot of pressure but there's nothing you can do about it.

"It's part and parcel of having a nice horse and it's better to have the pressure with a good one."