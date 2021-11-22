Jockey Robbie Dunne to face BHA disciplinary panel after Bryony Frost bullying complaints

Jockey Robbie Dunne will face a British Horseracing Authority disciplinary panel hearing next Tuesday following complaints of bullying from fellow rider Bryony Frost.

Dunne will face the panel on November 30 after being charged with conduct prejudicial to the good reputation of horseracing and acting in a violent or improper manner.

The hearing is expected to last up to six days, with the panel headed up by retired judge Brian Barker alongside James O'Mahony and Alison Royston.

The hearing is set to take place in person at the BHA's headquarters in London, with media only allowed to join the hearing via Zoom.

Dunne, 36, was revealed earlier this year to be the jockey Frost had complained about to the BHA over his alleged behaviour towards her, while further details of the BHA's investigation into the allegations and culture in the weighing room were leaked to the Sunday Times last month.

Journalists Paul Hayward and Greg Wood agree the BHA's investigation into allegations of bullying in the weighing room must proceed despite details of the case being leaked in the media

Last month, a Professional Jockeys Association statement read: "The information leaked is the charge letter and accompanying documentation that should only have been available to the BHA, Robbie Dunne and his legal advisors.

"The matter cannot now be permitted to proceed and we call upon the BHA to bring this matter to an end, however unsatisfactory that is."

Dunne denied the allegations against him when interviewed by BHA investigators.