Energumene extends unbeaten run with effortless Hilly Way verdict; Ferny Hollow sparkles in Punchestown comeback

Energumene maintained his unbeaten record over jumps with a dominant display in the Kerry Group Hilly Way Chase at Cork.

The seven-year-old enjoyed a faultless novice campaign over fences last term, claiming Grade One wins at Leopardstown and Punchestown either side of missing the Arkle at Cheltenham due to a minor setback.

Energumene was sent off favourite to make a successful reappearance in a Grade Two contest his trainer Willie Mullins has dominated over the years and ultimately did so without much fuss.

Image: Energumene and Paul Townend after winning at Punchestown last season

Travelling strongly and jumping soundly at the head of affairs under Sean O'Keeffe, the son of Denham Red comfortably drew eight-and-a-half lengths clear of Daly Tiger, with Sizing Pottsie third.

Ferny Hollow also made a triumphant return from over a year on the sidelines on his chasing debut at Punchestown.

The Willie Mullins-trained six-year-old had claimed a couple of notable scalps on his two most recent starts - beating esteemed stablemate Appreciate It in the 2020 Champion Bumper at Cheltenham and Bob Olinger on his first start over hurdles at Gowran Park last year.

Ferny Hollow (8-15 favourite) missed the remainder of last season through injury, but appears to have retained all his ability judged on his comeback in the BetVictor Beginners Chase.

Image: Ferny Hollow is led back into the winner's enclosure after victory in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper at Cheltenham

Jumping well at the head of affairs under the trainer's son Patrick Mullins, the Westerner gelding was challenged and briefly passed by Coeur Sublime between the final two fences.

But Ferny Hollow wrestled back the lead approaching the last and a bold leap sealed his victory, with four lengths separating him and Coeur Sublime at the line.