Rob Burrow: Horse named in honour of former Leeds Rhinos star set for racecourse debut at Catterick on Tuesday

Burrow Seven will make his long-awaited racecourse debut at Catterick on Tuesday.

The four-year-old gelding is owned by the Burrow Seven Racing Club, set up in honour of former rugby league star Rob Burrow MBE, with profits raised from the racing club split equally between the MND Association and Leeds Hospital Charities.

The club raised £100,000 for the MND Association last year and Burrow Seven brand ambassador Barrie McDermott, who is also a former Leeds Rhinos player, is excited to see their charge hit the racecourse.

He said: "I would like to say a huge thank you to all Burrow Seven members, corporate partners and brand ambassadors for their brilliant support during the 2021 fundraising campaign.

"We have been able to donate £100,000 and we are really looking forward to the 2022 fundraising campaign and seeing Burrow Seven make his debut."

Burrow Seven entered to run at Catterick next Tuesday. It's all getting very exciting! Our trainer @jeddokeeffe provides us with the latest update.

Burrow Seven is a half-brother to the useful Silver Hallmark among others and will kick off his career in the Racing Again 28th December Open National Hunt Flat Race, with trainer Jedd O'Keeffe hoping for a good run.

Speaking to Catterick Racecourse, he said: "We are very much looking forward to seeing Burrow Seven make his racecourse debut at Catterick. He's ready for his first run and will benefit from the experience on the track."