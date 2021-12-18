Betfair Exchange Trophy: Tritonic lands Ascot Grade Three honours for Alan King as Goshen disappoints

Tritonic landed the second graded success of his young career as Alan King's four-year-old took the Betfair Exchange Trophy at Ascot.

Winless in five races since February's Grade Two Adonis Juvenile Hurdle at Kempton, Tritonic arrived at Saturday's Grade Three handicap after two promising efforts at Cheltenham this season.

Stalking the main pack, who went off at a furious pace set by early leaders Global Citizen and No Ordinary Joe, jockey Adrian Heskin delivered his mount with perfect timing, hitting the front just before the last after passing Onemorefortheroad.

Neil King's six-year-old stuck on for second, with Garry Clermont in third and the Harry Fry-trained Metier fourth.

Former Triumph Hurdle favourite Goshen, stepping into handicap company for the first time, disappointed back in seventh, while favourite No Ordinary Joe faded out of contention.

Champ returned to form in style as he landed the Grade One Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot in game fashion for Jonjo O'Neill Jr - who bagged his first top-level race - and Nicky Henderson.

The enigmatic nine-year-old always travelled smoothly for JP McManus, picking up the running around the final bend and looked likely to pull away in style.

But Thyme Hill - who bounced back from a disappointing run in France - flew home under Tom O'Brien, before Champ pulled out a little more to win by just under two lengths at the finish.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jockey Jonjo O'Neill says it will be hard to top winning his first Grade One after Champ's victory in the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot on Saturday

Paisley Park stayed on to finish third, with Thomas Darby back in fourth and Ronald Pump in fifth.

Trainer Evan Williams landed Listed success as Annsam took the Silver Cup Handicap Chase under jockey Adam Wedge.

The six-year-old, who had finished in the places on two starts over hurdles this season, enjoyed his return to the larger obstacles, beating the JP McManus-owned duo Phoenix Way and Jerrysback.

Image: L'Homme Presse runs out an easy winner of a Graduation Chase at Ascot

Earlier on the card, Palmers Hill stayed on best of all for the Jonjo O'Neill team to land the Howden Handicap Chase, seeing off the strong-travelling Diego Du Charmil and Harry Cobden.

L'homme Presse rewarded favourite backers in the Howden Graduation Chase, running out an impressive winner and remaining unbeaten over fences for Charlie Deutsch and the in-form Venetia Williams team, while Ardhill landed an extraordinary gamble in the opening race of the card, being backed into 4/1 favourite and landing the odds in dominant fashion for Gordon Elliott and Adam Wedge.