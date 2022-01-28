Donald McCain targeting Kelso Premier Hurdle with star novice hurdler Richmond Lake

In-form trainer Donald McCain is aiming Richmond Lake at Kelso's bet365 Premier Novices' Hurdle on March 5.

Twice a winner this season, he pushed Nicky Henderson's highly-touted Jonbon to three lengths in the Rossington Main at Haydock last weekend.

McCain thinks Kelso's Grade Two contest over two and a quarter miles should suit Richmond Lake perfectly before he embarks on a novice chasing campaign next season.

"Did he surprise us? No more than the first day we ran him [won by 15 lengths] and he's obviously a horse going the right way," said McCain.

"I didn't quite know where we stood before the race, but we seem to now. He's obviously a useful horse.

"Looking at him in the paddock before the race, he'll make a chaser for sure and I was actually thinking he could easily be back on the same day next year for the Grade Two [Altcar] novice chase.

"I think we'll be going to Kelso next for the Premier Hurdle. I was talking to Mick [Meagher, racing manager for late owner Trevor Hemmings] and that will be Plan A because it's a little bit of an in between trip and he seems to go on most ground. I think it's highly likely he'll turn up there."