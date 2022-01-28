Donald McCain targeting Kelso Premier Hurdle with star novice hurdler Richmond Lake

Richmond Lake finished second behind Supreme Novices' Hurdle hope Jonbon last time out; McCain is set to step up his horse in trip when heading to Scotland in March; a novice chasing campaign beckons next season

Friday 28 January 2022 11:30, UK

Richmond Lake looks a standout novice for the in-form Donald McCain team
Image: Richmond Lake looks a standout novice for the in-form Donald McCain team

In-form trainer Donald McCain is aiming Richmond Lake at Kelso's bet365 Premier Novices' Hurdle on March 5.

Twice a winner this season, he pushed Nicky Henderson's highly-touted Jonbon to three lengths in the Rossington Main at Haydock last weekend.

McCain thinks Kelso's Grade Two contest over two and a quarter miles should suit Richmond Lake perfectly before he embarks on a novice chasing campaign next season.

Sky Bet Chase live on Sky Sports Racing

Sky Bet Chase live on Sky Sports Racing

Watch every race from Doncaster's Sky Bet Chase meeting, January 28-29, live on Sky Sports Racing

"Did he surprise us? No more than the first day we ran him [won by 15 lengths] and he's obviously a horse going the right way," said McCain.

"I didn't quite know where we stood before the race, but we seem to now. He's obviously a useful horse.

Trending

Listen to the Racing Debate podcast

Listen to the Racing Debate podcast

Join Sean Boyce and stand-in host Josh Apiafi on the Racing Debate podcast as they discuss the week's biggest racing stories.

"Looking at him in the paddock before the race, he'll make a chaser for sure and I was actually thinking he could easily be back on the same day next year for the Grade Two [Altcar] novice chase.

Also See:

"I think we'll be going to Kelso next for the Premier Hurdle. I was talking to Mick [Meagher, racing manager for late owner Trevor Hemmings] and that will be Plan A because it's a little bit of an in between trip and he seems to go on most ground. I think it's highly likely he'll turn up there."

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema