Ascot Chase: 'All systems go' for Jeremy Scott's Dashel Drasher in bid to defend Grade One title

Trainer Jeremy Scott is delighted with the form of Dashel Drasher as he bids to retain his Grade One Ascot Chase crown this weekend, live on Sky Sports Racing.

The nine-year-old enjoyed a stunning campaign last year, winning three of his four runs, all at Ascot, with the final of them coming at Grade One level in the Ascot Chase.

He was only third on seasonal reappearance this year, but has bounced back with victory over hurdles at Newbury before an excellent run beaten a short head by Two For Gold in the £150,000 Fleur De Lys Chase at Lingfield's Winter Million Festival last month.

That run, alongside the horse's current wellbeing, has boosted Scott's hopes of a big run in the defence of his Grade One title on Saturday.

"He's actually really good," Scott told Sky Sports Racing. "We had the vet in this morning to check him over and scope him. Everything seems hunky dory so it's all systems go.

"He didn't look like he was going to win jumping three out [at Lingfield]. I thought that he might capitulate but in fairness he fought his way back and got his head in front just before the line and unfortunately old Two For Gold just nabbed us.

"But I thought it was a really good run. The ground has now come right for us after a bit of rain last night and I think they are giving it as soft.

"We are probably looking at soft ground and that'll be fine for us."

Jockey Rex Dingle will again take the ride, having taken over from Matt Griffiths this season as he continues to recover from injuries suffered from a car accident in October.

Last season's renewal provided Griffiths with his first Grade One victory, with Scott highlighting that Saturday's race looks to be a stronger running than last year.

"He seems to like it round there - the tempo of that track seems to suit his running style so we are hoping for a very big run," Scott added.

"It does look like a much stronger competition this year so I hope that he's up for the task.

"When you go through it, there's not a lot between all of them in all honesty so on the plus side at least we have course form and he's been running well."