Boyne Hurdle: Navan rescheduled to Tuesday whilst Carlisle on Monday ahead of jumps card

Sunday's abandoned meeting at Navan, featuring the Grade Two BetVictor Boyne Hurdle, has been transferred to Tuesday, Horse Racing Ireland has announced.

An inspection on Sunday morning found the course to be waterlogged in places and unfit for racing following 11 millimetres of rain overnight.

Original declarations stand for the rescheduled meeting and the time of the first race remains at 1.10pm.

Carlisle's track passed a midday inspection on Sunday ahead of their Monday meeting, with another due to be held at 8am ahead of racing due to the heavy rain forecast.

Racing was largely abandoned on Friday due to Storm Eunice, with just Kelso surviving the inclement conditions.

Image: Fury Road and Jack Kennedy win from Run Wild Fred for trainer Gordon Elliott.

Darver Star and Darasso are amongst the leading contenders for the Boyne Hurdle on Tuesday, whilst the Ten Up Novice Chase includes the likes of National Hunt Chase favourite Run Wild Fred.