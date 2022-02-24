Henry de Bromhead Cheltenham Festival stable tour: Bob Olinger ready to take on Galopin Des Champs and L'Homme Presse

Henry de Bromhead confirmed that Bob Olinger is on target for the Turners' Novices' Chase, despite news that Galopin Des Champs could run in the same race at the Cheltenham Festival.
A Plus Tard
Gold Cup
He seems in great form. We were delighted with his win in the Betfair Chase and while we were disappointed that he was beaten in the Savills Chase, he ran a great race in defeat.
He's a proven stayer of the Gold Cup trip after running so well in it last year and everything about his preparation this season would encourage us that he'll be able to run another very big race in it again this time around.
- Hugo Palmer to take over at Michael Owen's Manor House Stables
- The Lesters live on Sky Sport Racing's Get In
Bob Olinger
Turners' Novices' Chase
Trending
- Papers: Spurs expect Conte to stay
- Thomas: It's Mickelson's problem, not ours!
- CL final to be moved | Ukraine demands FIFA, UEFA expel Russian sides
- Chelsea owner Abramovich's assets should be seized, MP tells government
- Arteta on Lacazette: 'He's playing like he wants to stay'
- 'I will not go' - Vettel calls for Russian GP cancellation
- Transfer Centre: Mbappe, Ronaldo, Tielemans latest
- PL hits and misses: Odegaard key to Arsenal's comeback
- Leclerc fastest at testing | Merc: We're behind Ferrari, McLaren
- Europa League/ECL last 16: Who's through? When's the draw?
He took a bit more schooling over fences than ours usually need at first, but he's improved and improved. On his chasing debut he jumped fine and on his second start over fences I thought he jumped really well.
We couldn't be happier with him, and he seems in great form. I'd imagine the Turners Novices' Chase is where he'll run. I wouldn't like to say that it's certain he'll run there just yet, but it's highly likely and it's just a case of us sitting down together and making that decision.
I don't think ground is a huge issue for him either way. Sure, wouldn't it be great for racing if he was to meet Galopin Des Champs and L'Homme Presse?
That's what it's all about, the best meeting the best and seeing which one comes out on top.
The Lesters awards live on Sky Sports Racing
Jason Weaver and Luke Harvey return for a special edition of Get In, featuring the announcement of The Lesters awards winners, on Friday, February 25, from 5.30pm on Sky Sports Racing.
Coeur Sublime
Arkle/Grand Annual
We have him in the Arkle and we'll also give him an entry in the Grand Annual. We'll see what rating he gets before we make a decision.
He's a high-class horse and he got the job done nicely at Gowran Park last time. I think he'll run a big race wherever he goes.
Envoi Allen
Champion Chase/Ryanair Chase
He's entered in the Queen Mother Champion Chase and the Ryanair Chase, and we haven't sat down to make a final decision yet.
I suppose he was a bit workmanlike when winning at Leopardstown last time, but it was a Grade One, and we were delighted to win it. It had only come a few weeks after his run at Punchestown, but he went out and got the job done.
Honeysuckle
Champion Hurdle
The Queen of Knockeen! To do what she has done already is just incredible and we are a bit lost for words for her at this stage.
It's been brilliant to see the public take her and Rachael [Blackmore] into their hearts and really get behind them, as it's no more than they both deserve. She's an incredible horse and Rachael is an incredible person.
She seems to have come out of the Irish Champion Hurdle in really good form and she is where we want her to be. We are counting down the days with her.
Listen to the Racing Debate podcast
Join Sean Boyce and Matt Chapman on the Racing Debate podcast as they discuss the week's biggest racing stories.
Journey With Me
Ballymore Novices' Hurdle
He has a somewhat similar profile to what Bob Olinger had this time last year, but they would be different types.
Bob Olinger always had a bit of a gear whereas Journey With Me is more of a galloper. He has plenty of ability and was impressive at Leopardstown. We had one aim with him at Naas which was to get him to settle.
He did that, but they went no gallop and Rachael let him stride on. He'll be a lot better in a more truly-run race. We haven't made a final decision yet, but the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle would look to be his likeliest target.
Minella Indo
Gold Cup
He lives beside A Plus Tard, so they spend a lot of their time eyeing each other up and trying to psyche each other out! He's in great form and it was really good to see him run so well in the Irish Gold Cup.
I was annoyed with myself for running him at Kempton. I was trying to put a square peg in a round hole and trying to hammer it in with a sledgehammer!
Looking back on his Down Royal run, he could just as easily have been ridden with similar tactics at Kempton without the cheekpieces, but we tried to force it and it went wrong. We live and learn.
I don't think we'll be putting the cheekpieces back on him. This season has a similar feel to last year in that it feels like we are building up to another big run at Cheltenham.
I was never a big believer in the theory of a horse being a "spring horse", but Indo is making me think that might be one of those.
Put The Kettle On
Champion Chase
We were a little bit disappointed with her in the Shloer Chase on her comeback run, but the good ground probably meant that it wasn't enough of a stamina test for her.
We tried her over a longer trip at Fairyhouse and that didn't work out, so we've freshened her up and she's in mighty form.
She loves Cheltenham and we are keen to let her defend her crown in the Queen Mother Champion Chase.
Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter
See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing
Quilixios
Champion Hurdle/County Hurdle
He's entered in the Champion Hurdle, and he'll get an entry in the County Hurdle.
I thought he got a bit bogged down in the ground at Gowran Park last weekend. We'll make a decision on him a bit closer to the time.
Telmesomethinggirl
Mares' Hurdle
We are very happy with her. She ran great at Leopardstown last time and she is where we'd like her to be in terms of her preparation.
We've had the Mares' Hurdle in mind for her all season and that is where she's being aimed.