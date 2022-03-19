Midlands Grand National: Sky Sports Racing presenter Matt Chapman with his five to follow on Saturday at Uttoxeter

Sky Sports Racing presenter Matt Chapman is at Uttoxeter today and he has five selections worth keeping an eye on at Midlands Grand National Day.

Usually after the calm follows the storm. But when it comes to the Saturday Uttoxeter fixture after the Cheltenham Festival it's a case of a storm following a storm.

The Midlands Grand National meeting is always jam packed with excited race goers and the racing is often super competitive.

I'm lucky enough to be there for Sky Sports Racing and here are five horses to keep an eye out as a cracking week continues to capture the imagination.

Serious Charges (1:50)

Trained by Anthony Honeyball and ridden by Rex Dingle, Serious Charges is lightly raced and hasn't done much wrong in four starts, two seconds have been followed by two wins at Exeter and Fontwell.

The latter success came in similar conditions to this event, and he won snugly by just over a length. It remains to be seen whether a handicap mark of 120 is fair, but there's a chance it is and if so, he'll be hard to beat.

Fuji Flight (2:25)

I can't wait to see Fuji Flight here for Venetia Williams and Lucy Turner.

This is a horse who has won four times from 22 starts but has really come good of late scoring in his last two outings.

He stays very strongly and while he's gone up from 120 to 127 to 132, he might still be a step ahead of the handicapper.

Image: Charlie Deutsch riding Fuji Flight to victory earlier this season

Beauport (3:00)

If ever a horse deserved to win a race it's this chap. Three runs this season for Nigel Twiston-Davies have seen three second places and now Jordan Nailor takes off 3lb.

The runner-up spots have come at Sandown, Newbury and again at Sandown and his mark has gone from 131 to 134 to 136.

Now he's up to 142 which seems so unfair, but he has every chance once again.

Truckers Lodge (3:35)

This is clearly a race for stamina and Truckers Lodge loves it here.

He's been in reasonable form for Paul Nicholls this term and was seventh in the prize in 2021.

Image: Truckers Lodge will bid to land another big-race success at Uttoxeter on Saturday.

However, he landed the contest in 2020 and he could easily go in again. Not so long ago he was on a mark of 156 but he can race here from 149 and has decent enough each way claims.

I'm sure the crowd will enjoy seeing him again.

Gaelic Port (5:18)

The chance to see a champion of the future here and there are two promising headed by Gaelic Park, who goes for Charlie Longsdon and Jonathan Burke on the back of two wins in a point-to-point and a Warwick bumper when he was nicely fancied.

The other two keep an eye on is Kracka Nut who scored at Catterick as the 11-4 favourite and is clearly held in some regard.

It's a closer worth staying tuned in for.