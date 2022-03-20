Constitution Hill set to get two Punchestown entries including Champion Hurdle and possible Honeysuckle clash

Runaway Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner Constitution Hill is likely to be given two entries at next month's Punchestown Festival, keeping open a possible mouthwatering clash with Honeysuckle.

Owner Michael Buckley has yet to speak to trainer Nicky Henderson but revealed his brilliant prospect will will "probably" be given entries in both the Champion Novice Hurdle and the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle.

Despite himself dreaming up the prospect of taking on Henry de Bromhead's unbeaten mare, who made it back-to-back victories in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham last week, Buckley is not yet fully convinced on the plan.

He told Sky Sports Racing: "I haven't spoken to Nicky yet, but I think we'll just see how the horse is, probably enter him at Punchestown probably for both races and then see how he is.

"In my whole life I've never been shy of having a go at things.

"He won't run at Aintree, it's too soon so we'll see how the horse is around that time.

"I'm super lucky to have something pretty special by the looks of it so we just don't want to abuse the horse."

Image: Michael Buckley greets Nico de Boinville after Constitution Hill's victory in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle

Buckley's suggestion that they could step up into open company this season came in the immediate aftermath of Tuesday's impressive display as Constitution Hill left his nearest Supreme rival, stablemate Jonbon, 22 lengths behind and broke the track record.

Despite Constitution Hill's perfect record in two races leading up to the Festival, Buckley admited to still feeling nervous before the start and thinks the excitement and relief of victory may have contributed to his post-race comments.

"You can never be certain with these things as you don't know how they're going to pan out," Buckley said.

"I did say to one enthusiast who had wished me luck as we went up into the stands: 'The object of this is 'BHTB' - bring home the bacon!'

"If you spend weeks on end wondering if you can win by six or eight lengths, you end up coming out with idiotic ideas like: 'Maybe if he wins impressively, we should go off and run in the Champion Hurdle at Punchestown'.

"I shouldn't really mouth off those dreams because that's what they are, just fits of imagination."