Off The Fence: Tony Keenan and Barry Geraghty hail performance of Constitution Hill and eye Punchestown clash with Honeysuckle

The sight of Constitution Hill devouring the Cheltenham hill in the Supreme set the tempo for what would become an amazing Cheltenham Festival, blowing away racing fans on both sides of the Irish Sea.

None more so than Tony Keenan, who analysed the 22-length romp on the Off The Fence Cheltenham Festival review, delving into the figures Nicky Henderson's charge put up in the process.

"It really was an unbelievable performance in terms of the ratings… he [Constitution Hill] seems to have done the highest rating ever by a horse on his third start; it's just ridiculous the level he's run to," said the Off The Fence pundit.

Michael Buckley, Constitution Hill's owner, had already expressed an interest in taking on Honeysuckle at Punchestown before Cheltenham, and Keenan's assertions will not have him put off.

"It [the performance] is better than what Honeysuckle ran to in the Champion Hurdle and it's better than what Honeysuckle has ever run to, and this is a horse who's had no Bumper career and only started on the track on Tingle Creek day in December," he added.

Owner Michael Buckley joined the Racing Debate to discuss plans for his runaway Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner Constitution Hill, who could take on Honeysuckle in the Punchestown Champion Hurdle next

"It's an amazingly high level and it's probably a good enough level to win a Champion Hurdle already."

Barry Geraghty, himself involved in the development and sale of Constitution Hill as a younger horse, was understandably elated by the performance and its historical significance.

"To beat Golden Cygnet's novice rating by a pound and then in turn to beat Annie Power's course record in the Champion Hurdle by a second - the numbers back up what was a visually brilliant performance so it's so exciting to be part of it all and witness it," he said.

A potential clash between Constitution Hill and Honeysuckle at Punchestown would have any hardened racing fan counting down the days until April 29, but for now we can dream and revel in the Supreme hero's remarkable showing at the Festival.