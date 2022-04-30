Vauban adds further lustre to burgeoning reputation

Saturday 30 April 2022 17:54, UK

Vauban ridden by jockey Paul Townend on their way to winning the Ballymore Champion Four Year Old Hurdle on day five of the Punchestown Festival at Punchestown Racecourse in County Kildare, Ireland. Picture date: Saturday April 30, 2022.
Image: Vauban ridden by jockey Paul Townend on their way to winning the Ballymore Champion Four Year Old Hurdle

Vauban further enhanced his tall reputation with a runaway victory in the Ballymore Champion Four Year Old Hurdle at Punchestown.

Narrowly beaten by Pied Piper on his Irish debut, the Willie Mullins-trained juvenile had since notched successive Grade One wins in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown and the Triumph at Cheltenham.

The runner-up on both occasions was Pied Piper's stablemate Fil Dor, who was once again in opposition and provided most resistance.

The pair had it between them from a long way out, with Fil Dor's rider Davy Russell doing his level best to draw the sting out of Vauban by making it a strong test.

But the 4-11 favourite cruised up alongside the pacesetter still full of running on the approach to the final flight and only had to be pushed out hands and heels on the run-in by Paul Townend to score by four lengths.

