Chester May Festival: Ryan Moore lands consecutive trebles as Star Of India wins Dee Stakes on day two

Ryan Moore has dominated the first two days of the Chester May Festival and made it back-to-back trebles on Thursday.

The former champion jockey added to Wednesday's three victories, which included the Group Three Chester Vase and Listed Cheshire Oaks, by crossing the line first in all but one of his four rides on day two of the meeting.

Linking up with Daniel and Claire Kubler's Outgate, Moore got off to a flying start as the 9/4 favourite held off Koy Koy by a length to win the Deepbridge Handicap.

In the very next race, Star Of India entered Derby calculations with victory in the Listed Dee Stakes.

Sent off as 6/4 favourite, despite significant support for main market rival Mr McCann - owned by Liverpool stars such as Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and James Milner - Moore's mount went away to beat Martyn Meade's late-rallying Cresta and the Charlie Hills-trained Sonny Liston.

Image: Moore and Star Of India lead home the Dee Stakes field

After defeat on Ed Dunlop's John Leeper, Moore and O'Brien combined successfully again with fellow Derby entry Temple Of Artemis, who landed the Roofing Consultants Group Handicap by beating Mr Alan of George Boughey.

Kevin Buckley, a representative of Star Of India's owners Coolmore, told Sky Sports Racing: "We were stepping him up in distance from his Craven run and Aidan was confident he'd be able to do that.

"We couldn't be happier. It was a big learning curve coming here and he answered every question categorically for Ryan. He's an absolute gent."

Reflecting on Moore's starring role, former jockey turned Sky Sports Racing pundit Freddy Tylicki said: "He makes this job look easy.

"From a jockey's point of view, you'd be happy to just have six rides around here because it's so competitive, never mind six winners.

Image: Temple Of Artemis holds of Mr Alan to win at Chester's May Festival

"He's riding for the best yard in the world and is top notch."

Moore takes three more rides on the final day of the Festival on Friday, including Sir Michael Stoute's Solid Stone in the Group Two Huxley Stakes and O'Brien's Cleveland in the Chester Cup.

Hamish defied a penalty and a long lay-off to run out a good winner of the Group Three Ormonde Stakes.

The William Haggas-trained six-year-old appears to have had plenty of off-course issues, making to the track just once in 2020 and just three times last year.

Making his first competitive appearance since November, Hamish was a 9/2 shot under Tom Marquand, with Ralph Beckett's mare Albaflora all the rage as the 10/11 favourite, following two high-class performances in Group One company to end last season.

Franny Norton on Thunderous took the field along, but Hamish picked up well to beat the pacemaker by three-quarters of a length, with Alounak in third, John Leeper fourth and Albaflora only fifth.

Image: Tom Marquand and Hamish quicken up down the outside to take the Ormonde Stakes

Look Out Louis rolls back the years

Look Out Louis rolled back the years to gain another success in the ICM Stellar Sports Handicap.

The six-year-old, who joined Julie Camacho from Tim Easterby in October 2020, has seemingly found a new lease of life this spring and proved his battling qualities to hold off a late run from Count D'orsay.

Democracy Dilemma put his previous experience to good use to win the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes in good style.

Image: Democracy Dilemma stretches away to win well at Chester under jockey George Downing

Having finished behind Clive Cox's exciting two-year-old Kaasib on his first two starts, David Evans' well-bred son of Cotai Glory got off the mark by beating the Hugo Palmer-trained Self Praise and 11/4 favourite Blatant to win by just under four lengths.

Trainer Amy Murphy enjoyed another big winner as Pride Of America romped home in the Boodles Raindance Handicap under a front-running ride from Silvestre de Sousa.

Starting a well-backed 3/1 shot, the five-year-old - making his third start for Murphy since a move from Harry Dunlop came home five-and-a-half lengths clear of Ivan Furtado's Desert Emperor.