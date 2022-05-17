Today on Sky Sports Racing: Unbeaten William Haggas star Yonafis seeks hat-trick at Wolverhampton

An unbeaten William Haggas-trained colt and a former Willie Mullins gelding look the headline acts on an intriguing Tuesday of action, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Archiano aims to prove Ascot potential

Yonafis will bid to make it three wins from as many starts in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap (3.20) at Wolverhampton in the famous Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum colours.

Stevie Donohoe will take the ride on the 88-rated three-year-old, who will bid to remain unbeaten and possibly set up a tilt at a handicap at Royal Ascot next month.

Notable rivals for him include 2021 Chesham Stakes fourth Sweeping, with Hollie Doyle taking the ride on the Archie Watson-trained horse, who failed to fire on seasonal reappearance at Pontefract.

Earlier on the card, Watson throws two darts at the At The Races App Expert Tips Novice Stakes (2.20), with Commonwealth Cup-entered debut winner Archiano lining up alongside Wiseacre, who was third on debut at the same track.

Course specialists Dawn View, Junoesque back at Brighton

At Brighton, the feature comes at 2.30, the Go Racing With Vickers.Bet Handicap, where Stuart Williams bids to land the Class 4 handicap with Dawn View, who is having her ninth course start and chases a fourth win at the track.

Later on the card, recent winners Junoesque and Mitigated Rish clash in the Join Vickers.Bet Free Bet Club Handicap (4.00) but the former, trained by John Gallagher, could be one to watch as she goes in search of a remarkable eighth course win.

The evening action comes from Hexham, with Drumconnor Lad and For Three facing off again in the Hexham Racecourse Static Caravan Sites Available Handicap Hurdle (7:33), with the latter having got the better of his opponent last time out.

Former Willie Mullins-trained Antey also lines up, now in the hands of Lucinda Russell.

