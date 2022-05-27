Today on Sky Sports Racing: Old favourites return at Brighton and William Haggas unleashes potential star

Course specialist Junoesque will look to continue his remarkable record at Brighton when he returns to the seaside venue on Friday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

The evergreen eight-year-old made it eight wins from just 15 runs at Brighton when winning by a whopping 11 lengths here less than a fortnight ago.

Turned out here under a penalty, John Gallagher's popular eight-year-old should take all the beating and give his growing fan club something to shout about this afternoon (3:20) in a four-runner field.

Most likely to spoil the party might be Torbellino, who went down by only a short head at Lingfield eight days ago and runs off the same mark here today.

Run Forrest Run to remain unbeaten at the track?

Run Forrest Run also has a fine record at the track to defend, and will look to do so in the concluding Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap (4:25).

George Baker's gelding made it two from two here when winning well over this course and distance last June and despite not showing the same form since, he can't be discounted now 1lb lower than he was for that win.

In opposition is the well handicapped Otago (Jim Boyle) who returned to form last time with a good second on the turf at Lingfield.

Winning a Way Of Life for Portman runner

Jonathan Portman's four-year-old Way Of Life goes for the six-timer at Chepstow this afternoon in the Plan A Consulting Handicap (3:40).

Now 25lbs higher than when starting his winning sequence at Wolverhampton back in November, connections will be hoping he can keep take another step forward here for the Portman team.

Daphne May and Commonsensical could give him most to think about, with in-form apprentice Harry Davies and Tom Marquand taking the respective rides.

Star sprinters contest hot handicap

Majeski Man, Airshow and Spoof all look to have decent chances in the Bet £10 Get £10 With Vickers. Bet Handicap (3:05), while Just Glamorous also will be attempting a return to form for trainer Chris Mason.

The nine-year-old was a French Group Three winner in his heyday, but still remains 3lb higher than his last winning mark.

Ajero looks to make it third time lucky

Kim Bailey's talented hurdler Ajero looks to get his first flat win at Chepstow (4:15), with the five-time winner over obstacles shaping with great credit when filling the runner-up spot behind one-time Derby hope Francesco Clemente.

He will be giving weight to some promising rivals including the William Haggas-trained King On Ice - with 10 furlongs likely to unlock further progress from the three-year-old.

Image: Ajero lines up on the flat this afternoon

At 4:50, Haggas also unleashes Sea The Stars filly Sea On Time in the second division of the 10-furlong maiden.

She faces nine rivals including Ralph Beckett's Juddmonte runner, Matched, and Sir Michael Stoute's Balhambar.

Watch every race from Brighton and Chepstow live only on Sky Sports Racing (Sky 415 | Virgin 535) on Friday, May 27.