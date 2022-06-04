Today on Sky Sports Racing: Captain Kane bids to continue red-hot run at Doncaster for George Scott team

Five UK meetings take place on Sky Sports Racing this Saturday, but the big names look to be at Doncaster with a whole host of interesting runners on the Town Moor afternoon card.

The headline act looks to be the Doncaster Racecourse Celebrating The Platinum Jubilee Handicap (3:06), with 12 runners going to post for the £50,000 feature.

The red-hot Captain Kane - who has won five of his last six starts for trainer George Scott - steps up in trip and more importantly grade, running in a Class 2 heat for the first time in his career.

Godolphin handler Charlie Appleby saddles New Comedy, who lost his unbeaten record last time out at York, with Jamie Spencer taking over in the saddle from Frankie Dettori.

Jedd O'Keeffe's Hilts is at the bottom of the weights but the top of the betting, having won on his last two starts, while Loudspeaker would be a topical winner for The Queen.

At 4:51, Kingman colt Thesis bids to get off the mark for the Harry & Roger Charlton team, having placed in all three starts thus far.

Gatecrasher Girl goes for hat-trick bid

In the following race, Gatecrasher Girl bids for the hat-trick in the Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 535 Handicap (5:21) for Ben Curtis and William Knight.

She faces her toughest task to date against veterans including Cephalus, who has won on four of his last five starts.

One of the other unexposed types, Taraban, is an intriguing runner for the Amy Murphy team, having won on handicap debut last time out.

Easy success for Stoney Mountain?

If jumping is your thing, Hexham is the place to be on Saturday with former Trevor Hemmings-owned Stoney Mountain looking to make it two from two over the larger obstacles this season in the Congratulations John Mason On Reaching 80 Novices' Chase (3:50).

Formerly placed in graded level over hurdles, he won at this track in April and now steps up to three miles for the Jamie Snowden team.

Image: Stoney Mountain in his former colours of Trevor Hemmings

Although giving weight away to most of his rivals, he should be much the best before going onto bigger races throughout the summer.

