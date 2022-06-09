Equine Herpes Virus: Restrictions placed on Dr Richard Newland yard after outbreak

The BHA [British Horseracing Authority] has placed travel restrictions on the yard of Dr Richard Newland after an outbreak of Equine Herpes at his Worcestershire base.

"The BHA has issued a notice regarding an outbreak of Equine Herpes Virus (EHV) in the licensed training yard of Dr Richard Newland in Elmbridge, Worcestershire. EHV is a common virus that occurs in horse populations worldwide, and is endemic in the UK," a BHA statement said.

"Movement restrictions have been placed on the affected yard to limit any future spread beyond the premises, with further diagnostic sampling underway to establish the precise strain, which is yet to be confirmed, but is presumed to be EHV-1.

"We are not aware of any confirmed cases in other yards, but we ask that trainers and veterinary surgeons remain vigilant to the clinical signs of EHV, and advise twice daily temperature checks for all horses.

"We ask that trainers who saddled runners at the following fixtures are especially alert to the signs of the disease: Uttoxeter Racecourse, Thursday 2 June Worcester Racecourse, Saturday 4 June Southwell Racecourse, Monday 6 June."

Newland - who won the Grand National in 2014 with Pineau Du Re - had runners at all three meetings, as well as at Ffos Las and Huntingdon in the last week.

In 2017, Kevin Ryan's North Yorkshire stable was put under temporary quarantine after an outbreak of EHV-1 was confirmed at the yard.

