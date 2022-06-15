Royal Ascot: Saffron Beach runs out stylish winner of Duke of Cambridge Stakes for William Buick and Jane Chapple-Hyam

By Calum Wilson

Wednesday 15 June 2022

Jockey William Buick enjoyed one of his easiest Royal Ascot winners as Jane Chapple-Hyam's Saffron Beach dominated the Duke of Cambridge Stakes on Wednesday.

Saffron Beach made light work of the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot as William Buick celebrated his second winner of the meeting.

Sent off as 5/2 joint-favourite for the Group Two contest on Wednesday, Jane Chapple-Hyam's classy filly boasted top form having ended last season with victory in the Group One Sun Chariot.

With Buick again back in the saddle, replacing Hollie Doyle who rode her to be fourth in the Dubai Turf in March, the winner tracked the pace set by German contender Novemba before hitting the front two furlong out.

David O'Meara's Thunder Beauty and rider Danny Tudhope, the early leader in the meeting's jockey standings, gave chase but were unable to lay a glove on Saffron Beach.

Primo Bacio ran on for third, ahead of Novemba and joint-favourite Bashkirova. Victory moves Buick into second in the race to be leading jockey, one behind Tudhope.

William Buick and Saffron Beach stretch away from the field in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot
Image: William Buick and Saffron Beach stretch away from the field in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot

Buick told Sky Sports Racing: "It was straightforward. She got a nice lead into the race and I could kind of go when I wanted to.

"She had a Group One penalty there so it's never easy but she put in a really good performance. She won that well.

"Jane has her horses in great form and has done unbelievably well with this filly."

