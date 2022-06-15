Royal Ascot: Eldar Eldarov denies Zechariah in dramatic photo-finish to Queen's Vase on day two of meeting

Eldar Eldarov left it late but got up in the shadow of the post to win a dramatic Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot.

Roger Varian's unbeaten star faced the biggest test of his young career to date, sent off 5/2 favourite on just his third start after victories at Nottingham and Newcastle.

Jockey David Egan and his mount appeared to be struggling turning for home and head most of their 11 rivals to pass.

Al Qareem was looking brave out front and led most of the way home, passed late on by Zechariah, who looked booked for the win.

But, Eldar Eldarov lunged late at the line, appearing to just get past, but leaving connections with a tense wait to discover their fate.

Image: Eldar Eldarov and Zechariah hit the line together in the Queen's Vase

Varian told Sky Sports Racing: "That was a nervous wait and I need to see it again.

"Crossing the line, I didn't know if we were first or second but I knew we had a good horse.

"I'm delighted and so pleased for the owners and all the team. It's a big day."