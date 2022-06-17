Royal Ascot: Changingoftheguard hangs on in King Edward thriller as Grand Alliance drifts late across track

Changingoftheguard stayed straight and true when it mattered most to hang on for King Edward VII Stakes victory for Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore.

Fifth in the Derby at Epsom earlier this month, he was sent off 11/10 favourite for what is commonly known as the Ascot Derby over the mile-and-a-half trip.

Moore, who was riding his fifth winner of the week at Royal Ascot, kept his mount out front and along the far side rail as the Charlie Fellowes-trainer Grand Alliance came out of the pack to challenge.

Danny Tudhope encouraged his get past and looked set to pick off the winner before the line but drifted across towards the middle of the track and was just denied in a photo-finish.

O'Brien, who moved onto 80 Royal Ascot winners, two behind all-time leader Sir Michael Stoute, told Sky Sports Racing: "It was brilliant, Ryan gave him a brilliant ride.

"He's a brave horse with a great constitution having run in the Derby. We'll be thinking about the Great Voltigeur and the St Leger."

On reaching the landmark of 80 winners, O'Brien said: "It's very difficult to have winners here so I'm very grateful for it.

Image: Ryan Moore has now ridden 71 Royal Ascot winners

"We've been very privileged to have the horses to come here and run well."

Moore added: "It's tough to come from Epsom to here in 13 days and it possibly wasn't suiting him today as he was a bit lonely. I could've done with a little bit of help.

"He stays well and he's very honest. All being well he could be a Voltigeur or Leger horse."

Fellowes was thrilled with his horse, telling Sky Sports Racing: "He's a very talented horse but has his own ideas about the game. That's horses.

"He is not straightforward but a pleasure to have around the place.

"He's ran a blinder and will have his day.

"The Leger [at Doncaster] has been mentioned but whether he'll stay that far I don't know."