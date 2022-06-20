Today on Sky Sports Racing: Mitrosonfire seeks Windsor Sprint Series success as Quid Pro Quo heads to Southwell

Mitrosonfire bidding for quick double in Windsor Sprint Series on Monday (6.05pm); Quid Pro Quo aiming to make it three unbeaten over hurdles at Southwell (3.00pm); Watch every race from Chepstow, Southwell, Windsor and Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports Racing
Sunday 19 June 2022 17:27, UK
With Royal Ascot in the rear-view mirror, some of Flat racing’s biggest names head to Windsor on Monday for another competitive evening card, all live on Sky Sports Racing.
The feature contest sees another strong field compete in the latest Fitzdares Sprint Series Handicap (6.05), headlined by last-time-out winner Mitrosonfire.
William Muir and Chris Grassick's four-year-old racked up two quickfire doubles last year, winning twice in nine days in June 2021 and twice in a week in August.
Never miss a story with all the latest racing news, interviews and features on your phone. Find out more
It is no surprise, therefore, to see connections turn their gelding out quickly after victory at Nottingham 11 days ago.
Of the opposition, Richard Hughes' Nelson Gay boasts the best recent form having finish a creditable fourth and fifth in two runs at Epsom this year, the most recent of which came behind Wokingham fourth Mr Wagyu.
Eight-year-old A Sure Welcome loves it at Windsor, winning twice at the track, and step back up to six furlongs having come home 15th in the Dash at Epsom earlier this month.
Dan Skelton's Quid Pro Quo is the star attraction on Southwell's jumps card on Monday, with the unbeaten hurdler aiming to make it three from three in the Prestige Safety Fire Safety Compliance Novices' Hurdle (3.00).
The six-year-old has done very little wrong in his four career starts so far, winning impressively over obstacles at Warwick in May and again at Newton Abbot at the start of June.
A step back in trip to two miles is notable, having run over two-miles-and-three-furlongs and two-and-a-half miles on his last two starts, but he should have the quality to score again.
The main opposition comes from Laura Morgan's Tardree, an experienced two-time winner over fences, who arrives having twice filled the runners-up spot in novice hurdle company at Stratford this season.
Young trainer George Boughey enjoyed a memorable Royal Ascot, scoring first two winners at the meeting, and sends another potential improver to Wolverhampton on Monday night.
Diamond Ranger, a three-year-old son of Kodiac, made a striking debut at Catterick in early May, before being just touched off by the handy-looking Enforced at Brighton.
Those performances have earned Boughey's contender a rating of 91 and makes him the one they have to beat in the Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Novice Stakes (8.00).
William Haggas' filly Public Opinion got off the mark at the second attempt at Lingfield two weeks ago and looks a serious danger.
See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing
Monday racecards I Latest Sky Bet odds
Watch every race from Chepstow, Southwell, Windsor and Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports Racing on Monday, June 20.