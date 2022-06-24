Hollie Doyle blog: Classic-winning jockey rides Trueshan and Glen Shiel at Northumberland Plate meeting

Classic winner Hollie Doyle heads to Newcastle on Saturday to partner Group One stars Trueshan and Glen Shiel in the two big races, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Plate the only option for Trueshan

Although TRUESHAN faces a demanding task under such a massive weight in Saturday's JenningsBet Northumberland Plate (3.30) at Newcastle, it's simply a race he has to run in.

Unsuitably fast ground denied him his chance in his main objective, the Ascot Gold Cup, at last week's royal meeting and even ruled him out of Plan B, the Queen Alexandra Stakes, on the final day.

Another trip to the North East was the only other option open to his trainer Alan King before the Qatar Goodwood Festival, when - ground permitting - Trueshan will defend his crown in the Group One Goodwood Cup.

Carrying a whopping 10st 8lb and giving lumps of weight to some very good handicappers is a challenge I hope we can overcome. A big weight proved too much in last year's Plate after fast ground again denied him his place at Royal Ascot, but we'll head to Newcastle in a positive frame of mind.

There's no denying he's the class horse in the line-up and I'm happy enough with my middle draw in stall 10 as he's pretty uncomplicated, but whatever happens we know we can head to the Downs in just over a month's time with that all-important race under his girth.

Glen takes exceptional track record to Newcastle

The Group Three Pertemps Network Chipchase Stakes (2.25) at Newcastle looks an ideal target for Group One-winning sprinter GLEN SHIEL, who like Trueshan was prevented from his own attempt at Royal Ascot glory by the prevailing fast ground.

Glen also needs soft ground on turf to be at his best but has an exceptional record at this Tapeta track, with three wins and two placed efforts on his CV from five previous visits in the Hambleton Racing colours.

Top rated in the 6f sprint, Archie Watson's star loves the sympathetic surface and stiff finish at Gosforth Park, and has been working very well at home since finishing fourth in the Group Two Greenlands Stakes at The Curragh last month.

In a strong renewal, the one I probably have to beat is William Haggas's improving filly Sense Of Duty.

My husband Tom's (Marquand) mount has the best part of a stone to find with Glen on official figures, but gets all the allowances and looked ahead of her mark in the Listed Cecil Frail at Haydock last month.

Two chances for Godolphin team

I'm hoping to see some improvement from the two horses I ride for Godolphin trainer Saeed Bin Suroor at Newcastle on Saturday, starting with ARABIAN WARRIOR in the opening Racing Welfare Handicap (1.15).

Although he was well beaten at Sandown last time, he's run his best races on artificial surfaces, so the slight step back in trip in a first-time visor might just see him make the necessary improvement to play a part.

DUBAI SOUQ won nicely at Redcar last autumn but hasn't built on that in two runs since returning from a break. He's nicely drawn in the Bet With JenningsBet Handicap (5.13) over an ideal 10f but, like his stable companion, needs to show more.

Hoping to see Tuesday boost Nashwa form

It's exciting to see Cazoo Oaks winner TUESDAY in the line-up for Saturday's Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby (3.45) at The Curragh.

The history books tell us only three fillies have won the race in the last 122 years, but Aidan O'Brien's talented daughter of Galileo can write her own name in the record books after being supplemented this week.

I finished just over three lengths behind the talented Tuesday at Epsom on Nashwa, of course, so would love to see her beat the colts and give that form yet another boost.

The one I fear most is Ralph Beckett's Westover, who ran such a brave race in our own Derby despite meeting trouble in running, but I'm also expecting Lionel to out-run his much bigger odds.

His trainer David Menuisier is very shrewd and wouldn't be pitching his Goodwood Listed winner in at this level if he didn't think he could be competitive. He's bred to stay, and The Curragh should certainly suit him.