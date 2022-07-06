July Stakes: Rossa Ryan ‘very happy’ with Persian Force ahead of Newmarket Group Two bid

Rossa Ryan struggled to hide his excitement when discussing the chances of Coventry Stakes second Persian Force in Thursday’s July Stakes at Newmarket.

The two-year-old colt won easily on his first two starts, before losing his unbeaten record despite an excellent second at the Royal meeting behind Archie Watson's Bradsell.

Trainer Richard Hannon has opted to keep his star juvenile over six furlongs in the July Stakes, where he will face Windsor Castle Stakes winner Little Big Bear for the Aidan O'Brien team.

Image: Hollie Doyle wins the Coventry Stakes on Bradsell at Royal Ascot

That form has been boosted, with runner-up Rocket Rodney winning a Listed event at Sandown last week.

And while Ryan admitted it is an above-average Group Two, he couldn't be happier with the progress of the Amo Racing colt ahead of his run on the July course.

"It's going to be a good race, that's for sure! He's in very good from and came out of Ascot really well," Ryan told Sky Sports Racing.

"He's sharpened up mentally again and we're very happy in our camp anyway.

"It just didn't work for us the last day off a slow gallop - Hollie [Doyle] kicked at the exact same time as me and all I can primarily put it down to is she was gone in two strides and it took me four or five strides.

"I think it was nearly because he didn't really have a hard race before - he scared off a lot of opposition in his two races - it was a piece of work for him.

"The last day made a man of him and you'd notice that at home as well. He's turned a corner we think and I'd be very disappointed if he isn't there with a winning chance."

Image: Little Big Bear and Ryan Moore win the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot

Brave Nation will be seeking compensation after being inconvenienced by the interference caused by The Ridler in the Norfolk Stakes, while Richard Spencer's Waiting All Night enjoyed the step up to six furlongs in the Coventry to outrun odds of 150-1 and finish fifth.

Charlie Appleby's Mysterious Night was one that skipped Royal Ascot but the two-time Newbury winner looks a live contender.

The high-quality field is completed by Michael O'Callaghan's Harry Time, Brian Meehan's Show Respect and Adrian Nicholls' King's Crown.