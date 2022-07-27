Hollie Doyle blog: Classic heroine Nashwa back for more in Group One Nassau Stakes at Goodwood Festival

Group One glory beckons again for Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle when she gets back on her first ever Classic winner Nashwa in the Nassau Stakes on day three of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Delighted with Nassau favourite Nashwa

My first Classic win on Nashwa in the French Oaks last month still plays out vividly in my mind as we go in pursuit of more Group One glory in the Qatar Nassau Stakes (3.35) on day three of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

It was lovely to get back on board the daughter of Frankel for my boss Imad Alsagar last week when I rode her in a nice piece of routine work with one other galloping companion on the Cambridge Road in Newmarket.

John and Thady Gosden are equally delighted with her and she's a worthy favourite to win her second Group One in receipt of a 9lb weight-for-age allowance from her two older market rivals Lilac Road and Dreamloper.

Obviously, the absence of her stable companion Inspiral and Irish Group One inner La Petite Coco makes the race less competitive than it would have been, but it's still a Group One and I'm taking nothing for granted.

My husband Tom (Marquand) rides Lilac Road, who deserves to have a crack at a prize like this after winning the Group Two Middleton Stakes at York's Dante Festival on her previous start in May, but she needs to improve again.

The ground should be perfect for Nashwa, and I have no concerns about her handling the track as she's very uncomplicated. Hopefully she can go on and supplement her unforgettable win in the Prix de Diane en route to a possible run in the Prix de l'Opera and Breeders' Cup later in the year.

Image: Nashwa stretches away from Stay Alert to win the Listed Haras De Bouquetot Fillies' Trial Stakes

Revitalised Prince out to clinch four-timer

Archie Watson has worked wonders with Dusky Prince, who has won his last three starts and should make a brave bid for the four-timer in the World Pool Handicap (4.45) at Goodwood.

Putting the blinkers back on this speedy gelding seems to have revitalised him and he's done so well to come out on top in the face of very different tests at Wolverhampton, Windsor and Doncaster in recent weeks.

He has paid for that purple patch, however, as he's now 17lb higher than when that sequence began and finds himself in a better grade here. But sprinters on a roll are often worth following and this track should play to his strengths - he won at Brighton on debut, which bodes well.

Image: Doyle and Dusky Prince in action at Lingfield

'Sight' set on victory in opening handicap

Ralph Beckett's horses are in fine form and I'm sure he will be confident of a nice performance from the progressive Vee Sight in the Coral Kincsem Handicap (1.50) at Goodwood.

Gelded over the winter, he returned from a lengthy break to win in some style at Sandown Park in June for Silvestre De Sousa, so it was no surprise to see the handicapper raise him 8lb to a new mark of 82.

The additional furlong at Goodwood promises to squeeze out even more improvement, so I'm expecting him to acquit himself well, even though we don't have an ideal draw on the outside in stall 13.

Image: Vee Sight, ridden by Silvestre de Sousa, on the way to winning the Coral 'Beaten-By-A-Length' Free Bet Handicap at Sandown

Extra furlong should suit Falcon

I have only ridden three times for Darlington trainer Michael Dods and would love to ride him a winner in the Jaeger-Lecoultre Nursery (4.10).

I am on his colt Prairie Falcon, who carries only 8st 6lb in this seven furlong contest and is well enough drawn in stall five to show up well on handicap debut.

Although he's still a maiden after three starts, his form in two starts over six furlongs at Ayr is perfectly respectable and he looks ready for this step-up in trip.

George Baker's Eight Fifteen was well beaten at Newbury on debut after being hampered early in the race but is nicely bred, so we'll be looking for some progression in the Tatler EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes (5.20).

Scotsman sets the standard in Richmond Stakes

I will be watching the juvenile Group Two feature, the Richmond Stakes (2.25), on day three of the Goodwood Festival with particular interest. The six-furlong contest brings together two horses that have form tied in with my recent winners Bradsell and Eddie's Boy.

Favourite Royal Scotsman was third to Archie Watson's star Bradsell in the Coventry Stakes at the Royal meeting and this will be his first outing since. The Coventry form has already been boosted by runner-up Persian Force winning the Group Two July Stakes, so he looks the one to beat.

I am also keeping a close eye on Chateau, who has won in Listed company at Newbury since finishing just behind Eddie's Boy in the Windsor Castle Stakes at Ascot. Hopefully both colts can go on and frank the form for my pair.