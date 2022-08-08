 Skip to content

Bradsell ruled out for rest of season with injury after disappointment in Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh

Bradsell stormed to victory in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot this year under Hollie Doyle; Archie Watson's juvenile stumbled out of the stalls in the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday and later suffered an injury

Monday 8 August 2022 16:23, UK

Bradsell and Hollie Doyle head to the start for the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh
Image: Bradsell and Hollie Doyle head to the start for the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh

Royal Ascot hero Bradsell will be out of action until next season after suffering an injury in the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday.

A nine-length winner on his York debut, Archie Watson's exciting colt followed up in some style when landing the Coventry Stakes in June.

On the strength of that performance Bradsell was a warm order to maintain his unbeaten record in Ireland, but stumbled leaving the starting stalls and was ultimately well beaten in fourth behind the hugely-impressive Little Big Bear.

Watson revealed on Monday that his star youngster had returned with a problem that will ultimately rule him out for the rest of the campaign.

"Bradsell unfortunately sustained a season-ending injury in the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday," the trainer said in a statement.

Hollie Doyle wins the Coventry Stakes on Bradsell at Royal Ascot
Image: Doyle wins the Coventry Stakes on Bradsell at Royal Ascot

"I would like to thank the team at Sycamore Lodge Equine Hospital for their excellent veterinary care and attention.

"I am naturally very disappointed for Victorious Racing (owners) and all the team at Saxon Gate, but we look forward to having him back on the racecourse in 2023."

