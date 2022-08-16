Today on Sky Sports Racing: Derby runner El Habeeb aims to get off mark at Wolverhampton for Kevin Philippart de Foy

One of this year's Derby runners makes an eye-catching trip to Wolverhampton on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Racing, while the top action continues from Deauville.

8.20 Wolverhampton - El Habeeb offered good chance to get off the mark

Trainer Stan Moore caused a few raised eyebrows when he declared El Habeeb for the Derby at Epsom in June, having finished down the field in fifth on debut in the Listed Fairway Stakes at Newmarket.

Despite huge odds of 250/1, El Habeeb ran with great credit to come home 10th of the 17 Classic contenders, leading Moore to talk of a St Leger bid.

The three-year-old has since switched to Kevin Philippart de Foy, starting life with his new stable at Chester last month when beaten half a length by Roger Varian's useful colt Aimeric.

This looks a golden opportunity for El Habeeb to get off the mark as he takes on three rivals in the Racing League On Sky Sports Racing Novice Stakes (8.20pm).

The chief market rival looks set to be Andrew Balding's Cadmus, who finished a promising fourth on debut at Sandown in June.

Image: Wolverhampton hosts a busy evening card on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Racing

7.45 Wolverhampton - Cathayensis seeks fifth win of the year

A field of five go to post in the Cazoo Fillies' Handicap (7.45), featuring Grant Tuer's useful four-year-old Cathayensis.

The daughter of Twilight Son has risen through the ranks this year, winning back-to-back contests at Newcastle, before relishing a step up beyond a mile to score at Haydock and Doncaster.

She stayed on late to be second over a mile-and-a-half back on Town Moor last month and a return to the All-Weather surface could see her back to her best.

David Loughnane gives a handicap debut to unexposed four-year-old Titanium Moon, who returned from almost a year off when a promising third at Carlisle last month.

On ratings, David Simcock's Lower Street is 7lbs clear of her closest rival, but she has been out of form of late and drops significantly in class.

Image: Cathayensis wins nicely at Haydock under jockey Christian Howarth

3.08 Deauville - Frankel gelding Media Stream features in Logis Stakes

Andre Fabre's Media Stream drops in class for the Logis Stakes (3.08) at Deauville on Tuesday.

The Frankel gelding finished a useful fourth in the Listed Pays d'Auge at Clairefontaine last month and has previously come close at Group level, including in last year's Prix Niel.

A return to that level of form should be good enough to win this, although the opposition includes three last-time-out winners.

Of those, Fabrice Chappet's Forest Of Wisdom looks the pick of the bunch after victory at Toulouse in June.

