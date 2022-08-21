Today on Sky Sports Racing: Frankie Dettori in Deauville for dream Prix Jean Romanet ride on Melbourne Cup winner Verry Elleegant

There is a double helping of Group One action on Sky Sports Racing from Deauville on Sunday, plus Flat racing from Yarmouth and Brighton.

2.50 Deauville - Melbourne Cup hero makes highly-anticipated European debut

European racegoers have been made to wait to see Melbourne Cup winner Verry Elleegant and both Frankie Dettori and new trainer Francis-Henri Graffard will hope to dazzle those watching Deauville on Sunday.

She is the star attraction in the Group One Darley Prix Jean Romanet Stakes (2.50) after skipping last month's Prix Rothschild as Graffard gave her more time to acclimatise following the big move from Australia.

Connections have made no secret of their long-term plan to target the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe but she would need to perform well here to make a mark on an already quality field heading to ParisLongchamp in October.

The British challenge includes Richard Hannon's Aristia, twice a runner-up at Group level this season, producing a career-best when chasing home Nashwa in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood last month.

Sir Michael Stoute's Ville De Grace returns from over 100 days off the track, having been last seen finishing two places behind Aristia in fourth in the Group Two Middleton at York.

Image: Melbourne Cup winner Verry Elleegant will make her long-awaited European debut at Deauville on Sunday

1.33 Deauville - O'Brien duo feature in all British and Irish five

All five classy runners in Sunday's Group One Prix Morny travel across to France from Britain and Ireland.

Aidan O'Brien fields two of them as Group winner Blackbeard and The Antarctic look for success at the very top level.

Blackbeard looks the pick of them after getting the better of his stablemate in the Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly last month.

Both, though, arrive as last time out winners after The Antarctic's success over course and distance in the Prix de Cabourg at the start of August.

Image: Blackbeard ridden by Ryan Moore wins at the Curragh

James Doyle comes in for the ride on Richard Hannon's Persian Force as regular rider Rossa Ryan is replaced. The July Stakes victor is looking to get back to winning ways after finding Little Big Bear far too good in the Phoenix Stakes earlier this month.

Amy Murphy's Manhattan Jungle - second to The Antarctic last time - and controversial Coventry Stakes winner The Ridler complete the field.

4.06 Yarmouth - Hat-trick seeking Giogiobbo faces Mistrix in feature

Five also forward for the feature at Yarmouth on Sunday, the Fat Larry's Burgers Handicap (4.06), including hat-trick seeker Giogiobbo.

Scott Dixon's nine-year-old is turned out for the third time this month after winning at the Norfolk track over six furlongs before following up nine days later over seven at Doncaster.

Three-year-old filly Mistrix has been knocking on the door this season, finishing close up in the front four in all four starts over seven furlongs, including when runner-up here 11 days ago.

John Ryan's Goddess Of Fire is a fascinating contender, returning from 117 days off the track having been last seen finishing third at Yarmouth over a mile in April.

