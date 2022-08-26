St Leger: Doncaster Classic an 'option' for unbeaten star filly Haskoy as Ralph Beckett makes plans

Haskoy has emerged as a potential candidate for the Cazoo St Leger at Doncaster next month, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Unbeaten in two starts, the Juddmonte-owned Golden Horn filly only made her debut at the end of July, trotting up by seven lengths at Wolverhampton.

She then stepped up markedly in class for the Listed Galtres Stakes at York, where she made up plenty of ground from the rear and stayed on strongly up the far rail to narrowly beat fellow Juddmonte filly Time Lock.

Both those runs were over a mile and a half, but the extra distance of the Leger - for which Haskoy would need to be supplemented at a cost of £50,000 on September 5 - is not expected to prove a concern for Ralph Beckett's charge.

While the Park Hill Stakes at the Leger meeting could still prove the more likely destination, Juddmonte racing manager Barry Mahon told the Daily Mirror a possible Leger bid was "an option".

St Leger odds (Sky Bet) New London - 8/11 Eldar Eldarov - 6/1 Secret State - 8/1 Hoo Ya Mal - 8/1 Zechariah - 12/1 Haskoy - 12/1 (best price - needs to be supplemented) United Nations - 14/1

"It's an option. It's not on the radar as definitely happening, but it's an option," he said.

"It's a race she can run in that would suit her and it's something that we will look at."

The Juddmonte colours were carried to Leger glory in 2019 by Logician, while Sir Michael Stoute's filly Quiff was beaten just a head by Rule Of Law in the famous pink and green silks.

Hot favourite New London is among the 13 horses left in contention for the race, with Irish Derby hero Westover, King Edward VII Stakes victor Changingoftheguard and the previously unbeaten Francesco Clemente all scratched.

Charlie Appleby's colt claimed his fourth win from five career starts in the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood on his latest appearance, readily accounting for subsequent Great Voltigeur winner Deauville Legend.

Image: New London and William Buick win the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood

Appleby, who won last year's St Leger with Hurricane Lane, could also saddle Secret State, who finished second to Deauville Legend when bidding for a fifth successive victory at York last week.

Six-time Leger-winning trainer Aidan O'Brien, has five remaining contenders, with Anchorage, Bluegrass, United Nations, Waterville and Emily Dickinson all in the mix.

Roger Varian - successful in 2014 with Kingston Hill - is set to be represented by Eldar Eldarov, who has been given a break since losing his unbeaten record in the Grand Prix de Paris in July, while Zechariah looks a likely runner for Freddie and Martyn Meade following his recent success in the Geoffrey Freer Stakes at Newbury.

The potential field is completed by Paddy Twomey's French Claim, Derby runner-up and Gordon Stakes third Hoo Ya Mal, who is now in the care of George Boughey, Ivan Furtado's filly Lizzie Jean and the Marco Botti-trained Giavellotto, who bolted up in a Newmarket handicap on his latest appearance.