Flying Childers: The Platinum Queen set for Doncaster date as Richard Fahey's filly bids to bounce back from Nunthorpe second

Nunthorpe runner-up The Platinum Queen will bid to get back on the winning trail in the Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster's St Leger meeting.

So impressive when dominating her rivals in a conditions event at Goodwood, Richard Fahey's filly justified the boldness of her connections at York last week by beating all bar Highfield Princess, having been supplemented to take on her elders at a cost of £40,000.

The daughter of Cotai Glory is now set to return to the two-year-old bracket in Group Two company on Town Moor next month, where she is expected to prove hard to beat.

Tom Palin, racing manager for the owners Middleham Park Racing, said: "The Flying Childers is the obvious race, really. It will be interesting to see how we go and who else turns up, but it's the sensible option and the right option, going back into a Group Two against her own age group.

"In theory, she should run another creditable race. You don't just get given Group Twos - you've got to go out and win them. But if she's in the same form as she was in the Nunthorpe, you would imagine she'll be the one they have to beat.

"It would be nice to get her head back in front. We've obviously got lower-case black type in a Group One now, but if we can get some upper-case black type by winning that would be great."

Victory at Doncaster will leave the Middleham Park team considering even more ambitious targets, with the Prix de l'Abbaye at ParisLongchamp, the Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket and even a trip to America for the Breeders' Cup all in the melting pot.

Image: Highfield Princess beats The Platinum Queen (right, noseband) in the Nunthorpe Stakes

"If we can win the Flying Childers, we can go and have a little bit of fun in the autumn of her two-year-old career," Palin added. "We're in the Abbaye and I'd imagine that would be on the radar if it's not too soft in Paris.

"We're in the Cheveley Park and if she hits the line hard in the Childers, going six furlongs could well be within her capabilities. She's obviously got a lot of speed, but she does settle in front, so I wouldn't rule the Cheveley Park out by any stretch of the imagination.

"The Breeders' Cup is definitely a November target as well, so she's still go a few more dances to dance between now and her winter holiday.

"They're lovely options to be weighing up and I think she's going to have at least three more starts this year, one in a Group Two and two in Group One company, so it's hugely exciting."