Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Baaeed has a 'strong chance' of ending career at ParisLongchamp, William Haggas reveals

Trainer William Haggas has revealed there is a "strong chance" unbeaten superstar Baaeed will end his career in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp, live on Sky Sports Racing.

There has been much speculation over Baaeed's next appearance after the four-year-old confirmed his status as one of the best to ever set foot on a racecourse with a blistering display in the Juddmonte International at York, extending his perfect record to 10.

Immediately after that victory at York, Haggas suggested that the Champion Stakes at Ascot remained the plan, before later throwing the Irish Champion Stakes into the mix.

Many have argued the case for a further step up in trip to a-mile-and-a-half and want to see the Shadwell-owned star go for the prestigious Paris contest run on October 2.

In an exclusive voice note sent to Sky Sports Racing on Sunday, Haggas said: "First of all Baaeed is in great form and has been really good since York. Everyone is very happy with him and pleased with his condition and well-being.

"Having had long discussions with Sheikha Hissa [owner], Angus [Gold, racing manager] and Richard [Hills], we've come to the conclusion that he will have one more race this season and that will not sadly be in the Irish Champion Stakes.

"It will either be in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe or the Champion Stakes [at Ascot]. A decision will be made nearer the time. He's not in the Arc so he will need to be supplemented.

"We are not keen to run him on bad ground in Paris but if the ground is nicer there is a strong chance he will go there. Otherwise he will wait for the Champion Stakes."

Ascot or Arc? What the racing world has had to say...

Angus Gold, racing manager to Baaeed's owners Shadwell, speaking after the Juddmonte...

"To my eyes, he ran right through the line. I don't want to put any wrong but I'd be surprised if he didn't stay a mile-and-a-half on what he did [at York].

"[The Arc] comes late in the season and they've all been on the go a long time. It's the greatest race in the world in my view and I'd be surprised if he didn't go an extra furlong-and-a-half if it came to it."

Former champion jockey Seb Sanders...

"Here's the conundrum: Do you stick him in the Arc and only not run him if it's soft ground? He'd be even money or less.

"After how relaxed he was, they may have to think about the Arc. I haven't seen anything in the Arc that can beat him.

"I found that amazing the way he through that race. He was an incredibly fresh horse at the line.

"I think the Arc will be on the peripheral if the ground is good or better."

Trainer John Gosden...

"I have felt for a long time that this horse (Baaeed) has been beating a mile division that isn't top, top-rank and that [a mile and a quarter] is his trip.

"I have always thought that when he ran over that, you would see an even better horse and we have."

Former jockey Freddy Tylicki...

"I'd love to see him in the Arc. There's only one Arc! The way he relaxed throughout the race, he'll get a mile-and-a-half.

"I thought that was the best performance by Baaeed so far but they've never got to the bottom of him because there's nothing around that can put it up to him. I don't think we'll ever get to the bottom of him."