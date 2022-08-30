State Of Rest retired: Joseph O'Brien's Royal Ascot hero heads to stud after MRI scan for Australia trip finds issue

Royal Ascot hero State Of Rest has been retired to stud with immediate effect after the discovery of an issue during his preparation for a trip to Australia.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained four-year-old, who won the Prince Of Wales's Stakes earlier this year, was set to return to Melbourne to defend his Cox Plate title but an MRI scan, conducted by Racing Victoria, found an issue which meant he would fail the travel protocols.

In a statement on Tuesday, O'Brien said the results help explain State Of Rest's poor run in this month's Group One Jacques le Marois at Deauville when he finished eighth of the nine runners.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"Everyone here at Carriganog Racing is so disappointed that State Of Rest's racing career has come to a sudden end," O'Brien added.

"He was without question a remarkably talented, durable and consistent performer. We asked a huge amount of him throughout his career and he delivered every time.

Image: Shane Crosse celebrates as State Of Rest wins at Royal Ascot

"He won Group/Grade 1 races on three different continents in the face of a wide variety of tracks, ground conditions and race tempos. It all came alike to him. He had the most incredible constitution and will to win.

"We'll miss him greatly, but we look forward to training his progeny in the years ahead."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Kevin Blake, racing manager to the O'Brien team, paid an emotional tribute on Twitter, writing: "Very sad that State Of Rest was retired from racing today, but what a career he had.

"The only horse in the history of the thoroughbred breed to win three consecutive Group 1s on three different continents. Never beaten after hitting the front in a race. That sums him up."