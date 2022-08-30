Racing League: Rupert Bell confident The East can challenge top two as competition heads to Windsor for week four

The East's manager Rupert Bell reveals his runners for week four of Racing League at Windsor on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

I'd like to think The East is well placed at the halfway point to throw down a serious challenge to the two teams above us, London & The South and Wales & The West, after a strong performance at Newcastle last week.

However, I'm having to rely on a depleted team in Race Week 4 at Windsor on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Racing, with only 10 likely runners instead of the maximum 14 and no representatives in the fifth race when those two powerful rivals share half of the eight-runner field.

I'm not expecting to upstage fellow managers Jamie Osborne or Matt Chapman on the night, given their strength in depth, but it's an opportunity for Newmarket jockeys Luke 'The Sniper' Morris and Ray Dawson to shine in the yellow jersey as they share some strong form chances at the Thames track.

Ray partners the very capable Spring Bloom for Robert Eddery in the first, the William Hill Play Responsibly Racing League Race 22 Handicap (4.30). Robert chose this gelding from three possible runners and was adamant he will run a big race. Luke's on Robert Cowell's Autumn Flight, who has been below form so far this season but is well handicapped and is a course and distance winner, too.

Robert's Agostino was only denied in the final strides at Chelmsford City last time so should go well for Ray in the William Hill Bet Boost Racing League Race 23 Handicap (5.00), again over the flying five. It's great to welcome John Butler to the party so I'm hoping Kuwait City can get back to something like his winning form at Yarmouth with Luke on board in the same race.

Image: Racing League standings after Week Three

Roger Varian, who was part of last year's winning team, bolsters our chances in the William Hill Pick Your Places Race 24 Racing League Handicap (5.30) with Lir Speciale, who's had wind surgery since winning a Doncaster maiden in April. Ray takes the ride while Luke holds a definite form chance on course and distance winner Aramis Grey from the yard of the gently spoken but canny Rae Guest.

We're not at full strength in the next race, the six-furlong William Hill Lengthen Your Odds Racing League Race 25 Handicap (6.00) but our sole representative Croupier is the choice of two earmarked runners for Simon and Ed Crisford, who could be joining the party at exactly the right time. Luke's mount should certainly be straighter for his comeback run at Newmarket.

Sitting out race five will be frustrating but I'm sure Simon Pearce wasn't taking the 'Mickey' when he assured me Taravara has what it takes to win us maximum points under young Dawson in the penultimate heat, the William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Racing League Race 27 Handicap (7.00).

Image: The East's Cry Havoc comes home in front in the opening race on night two of Racing League at Lingfield

The Newmarket trainer's on holiday in Disneyland with his family but has left his vastly experienced mother Lydia (Pearce) in charge of a horse who was an unlucky fourth in Race Week 2 at Lingfield.

William Knight places his horses so well and strengthens our hand in the 10-furlong contest with Gatecrasher Girl, who has been in great form this year. Highly tried, she wasn't beaten far at Ripon in her latest run in a handicap so should go well for Luke.

Trainer Ed Dunlop is recovering from a knee operation so victory for his Haunted Dream in the finale, the William Hill Build Your Odds Racing League Race 28 Handicap (7.30), would be the perfect tonic. The likeable grey stays well and is ultra-consistent but may be our only contender as we were struggling to get a jockey at declaration stage capable of doing 8st 2lb on Rae Guest's Eklil, who has winning course form but is 2lb out of the handicap.

Managing the East has been a real eye-opener so far and has made me appreciate just how much pressure trainers are under every single day in making entries, getting the right jockeys on their horses and liaising with owners - not to mention getting up at the crack of dawn to actually train their horses!

At this stage of the competition, consistency is just as important as winners and tactics begin to play a more important role, which is why I'm saving last week's star rider Kieran Shoemark for the final round at Newcastle on September 15.

Image: Racing League jockey standings after Week Three.

Kieran produced what must be the ride of the series so far on Fresh Hope at Newcastle, slicing through the field to win the seven-furlong handicap for Charlie Fellowes, but only has eight of his permitted 20 rides left. I'm also hoping to play last year's champion jockey Jack Mitchell in the Gosforth Park finale, as he also rides the Tapeta track exceptionally well.

Hayley Turner is the undisputed Queen of Southwell so I'm banking on her taking centre stage in Race Week 5 at the Nottinghamshire venue next week, alongside two talented young riders in Grace McEntee and Cameron Noble.

After winning the inaugural Racing League with Team talkSPORT last year, the pressure's building. I must admit I felt like racing's version of Pep Guardiola back then. Like in football, it's all about getting the best out of your players and being united as a team - something that Steven Gerrard is struggling to achieve at my beloved Aston Villa right now. Let's hope both of us get on a winning run in the coming weeks!

Rupert Bell was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft.